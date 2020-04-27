Um The Walking Dead ’Alum Steven Yeun Signs First Agreement With Amazon Studios – Up News Info

Actor and producer Steven Yeun, who became known for his leading role in The Walking Dead, has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Under the pact, Yeun will work with the studio to develop and produce television series intended for premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

The pact builds on Amazon Studios' existing collaboration with Yeun, who is a core member of the voice cast for the upcoming Amazon animated series. Invincible, an adaptation of the comic by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. The first-look deal is for Yeun's production services, though he may act if the correct vehicle appears.

"I feel very fortunate and privileged in these times to have the opportunity to tell more stories," said Yeun. "I am honored to be in such good company with the incredible talent at Amazon, and I am looking forward to collaborating with unique voices to tell stories that connect us."

Yeun played The Walking DeadGlenn Rhee is from the pilot episode of the series until the season 7 premiere, making it a fan favorite. Yeun's additional TV acting credits include Jordan Peele's reboot The Twilight Zone, Drunk History and Big Bang Theory.

Then they will see it in Lee Isaac Chung Minari for A24, for which he also serves as executive producer. The film, which won the Grand Jury and Audience Awards at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, follows a Korean family who moves to Arkansas to start a farm in the 1980s. She will soon star alongside Richard Jenkins, Beanie. Feldstein and Amy Schumer in the drama produced by Scott Rudin. The humans. Yeun was most recently seen in director Korean movie Lee Chang-dong Lee Burning.

"Steven made his mark on international pop culture in his decisive role in The Walking Dead, and he's an accomplished actor in a wide range of film, television and voice work, "said Albert Cheng, director of operations and television co-director at Amazon Studios." Steven's incredible array of talents and his commitment as a producer to tell stories Focused on underrepresented voices make it perfect for the Amazon Studios family and our global audience. "