UK producers working on post-closure production manual – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: "Everything is on the table," says Adrian Wootton, director of the British Film Commission and managing director of Film London, of the manual that is being produced to help kick start production in the UK after the shutdown.

Industry veterinarian Wootton leads the UK's Internal Investment Recovery Group, which coordinates a widespread consultation with producers, studios, streamers, unions and industry bodies on how they can safely return to work once restrictions of Covid-19 are relieved.

The task force, which is oriented towards high-end cinema and television, is one of the few units established by the BFI to address the consequences of the coronavirus. There are also exhibition and distribution groups (led by CEA and FDA), national broadcasters (led by PACT CEO John McVay) and independent films (led by BFI CEO Ben Roberts).

Related story Series finale & # 39; Homeland & # 39;: co-creator Alex Gansa in The Final Twist, Potential Revival, Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin and The Story They Never Got to Tell

The Inward Investment Group, which has legal and visual / post-production subdivisions, is working "intensively" with the BFI to get UK cameras up and running again. The scope includes all EE studies. USA, Including Netflix and Amazon, and UK hubs like Pinewood and Warner Bros. Leavesden.

Wootton explains: “Our intention is to produce a robust code of practice and protocols, covering best practices on the set, insurance, risk, liability, medical advice, travel and more. The manual will help us build our argument to the government that we have a recovery plan and that we can go back to work. ”

MGM



The hustle is understandable. Billions of dollars are at stake. Last year, UK production spending rose to $ 4.7BN (£ 3.6BN), an increase of 16% from the previous record. Successful programs like The crown, Its dark materials and Killing Evaand movies that include No time to die and Poison 2, helped supercharge the business. Netflix signed a long-term agreement to make Shepperton its de facto production center in the UK, and Disney signed a similar agreement in Pinewood. Content created at these and other UK hubs then dominated at the box office and online. This year, however, those numbers will plummet. Production has stopped across the country and theaters are closed.

Wootton hopes that the consultation for the guidelines can be completed in a few weeks. Once drafted, they will be examined by the UK health authorities. In an ideal world, he says production could start again in a matter of months, although the UK government has yet to announce any exit plans for the shutdown.

"We would love to think that filming could start again in mid-summer, but that is completely out of our hands." That depends on the government's blocking policies. I want to get us into a position so I can apply. The government is listening. They ask for recovery plans. "

In recent weeks, there have been examples of production going on in Asia and Scandinavia.

"We are looking at all the examples we can find of where people are developing protocols," says Wootton. "Whether the United States, Scandinavia, Australia or UK national broadcasters are working on news and current affairs programs. The work is done on a daily basis."

Pinewood, Star Wars

REX / Shutterstock



What will the manual cover when it comes to practice on set? "Contact, cleanliness, volume of people on and off the set, protective gear, travel … everything will be covered," says the former director of the London Film Festival and former director of BFI. It will probably be available for download online once it's ready, he adds.

Could studios seek to adopt their own measures? "I'm sure every company will want to make amendments," says Wootton. “But studies are an integral part of our group. We are engaging everyone and hope to have a guide that works across the industry. ”

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos said last week: “We are currently in production in Iceland and Korea, and we are taking some of those key learnings on how we handle those productions today and applying that to our plans to start our productions around the world."

However, for local producers and studios, it may be some time before things go back to the way they were. If ever.

"There will have to be modifications in the way movies and television shows are made," Wootton admits. "There will be differences. It will not return to normal in a few months. The government has said that there is likely to be social distance until the end of the year. The producers we have spoken to are very aware of this. "

The traditional film and television sectors are bleeding due to the pandemic. But Wootton is optimistic that the UK can recover.

"We have a lot of work to do. Everyone enjoys it because they want to go back to work. The UK was in a fantastic position before COVID-19. The demand for content on streamers is skyrocketing. My view in the medium term is that the Demand will be even higher for UK talent, infrastructure and content, but we have to get back to work. That is our fixation now. "

"We can help with the national recovery," he continues. “We can employ a lot of people very quickly and generate income quickly. After 2008, the creative industry recovered quickly and helped the economy. The creative economy grew 9 percent last year compared to 3 percent for the overall economy. We help keep the UK in the black. Our argument to the government is that if you can help us get back to work, we can help UK PLC.