UK Prisons, Italy: Coronavirus Live World News Tracker

This was a recent birthday celebration in the North Korean capital Pyongyang. It was held in honor of the country's founder, Kim Il-sung, who died in 1994. The festivities may seem routine. But something was missing, someone. Kim Jong-un, ruler of North Korea. Here he is in the same celebration in recent years. Kim's absence has led to questions about his health and whereabouts. But details of the secret regime are difficult to obtain. "They have such control over the information. They are very good at restricting access. "So how do North Korean observers try to discern what is happening at times like this? We spoke to several experts to understand some of the main techniques they rely on. Satellite imagery are a key tool. Analysts use them to look for changes or patterns that can help explain what might be happening in the country and track Kim Jong-un's movements. Take the Central Party Complex, for example, the headquarters of the regime. "The Central Party Complex is located right next to where the military parades are held. In Pyongyang, it is called the Forbidden City in North Korea, because you cannot go there without showing your ID. You have to go through four lines of security before entering the royal building. But it's where all the top North Korean officials have residences. " But from above, there are ways to avoid secrecy. "You could tell if Kim Jong-un is in the office because of the guard deployments around the buildings. It's like when the president is in the White House. You can see it. There is a state security presence from the Secret Service. "The complex also includes Kim's personal medical clinic. But in April, we detected a change. The clinic had just been demolished, giving way to a much larger structure. It is the kind of visual clue analysts tend to keep a close eye on. If Kim Jong-un has health problems, there are other places where experts look for indicators, such as North Korea's most elite hospital, where the Kim family has its own wing Analysts can search for certain vehicles outside. This is what a caravan looks like near one of Kim's houses. If this appears near the hospital, it may mean that it is there. "We would look at the vehicles parked outside the hospital, outside the They would, of course, be parked in a very orderly fashion. It would be very clean and tidy. And between six and 10 Mercedes Benz sedans. And after that, we would probably start to see what was loves ACV, armored combat vehicles and any other deployment of Kim Jong-un's bodyguard units. " Another area observers observe is this train station in Wonsan, near one of Kim's favorite houses. Recently, what is probably his personal train was seen parked nearby. [MUSIC PLAYING] If Kim's health was of serious concern, or if the regime considered his survival to be in immediate danger, analysts can look at a complex and its surroundings in the north of the country. "This is where Kim and North Korean officials would travel and issue commands and instructions. It is geographically isolated. It is a special district where Kim Jong-un has his panic room and a command and control facility where he could command the North Korean armed forces in the event of an invasion or in the event of an insurrection against his leadership. And it also has the added value benefit of being so close to the North Korean-Chinese border that it could lead to China if they considered the emergency to be so severe. "If Kim was recovering from an illness, she could do it in this complex It is where Kim's father, Kim Jong-il, made his first public appearance at a soccer game after suffering a stroke in 2008. "It is located about 20 to 30 minutes from downtown Pyongyang. Then that would allow him to recover in privacy and in silence. But if you needed to go to Pyongyang to exercise your authority or show your face at a political meeting, it's a short trip. "But satellite imagery doesn't always provide a clear answer." We must also be aware of the fact that North Korea is very aware that we are observing them from above. And so, I have seen in the past that North Korea uses these satellite images to hide what they are doing and divert what they are doing. " "Sometimes when he goes abroad they put the guard deployments there to make it look like he is there." He is not there. "Another area in which North Korean observers look for clues to the regime is the state media. Although the media treat North Korean leaders as divine figures, experts say there are ways to know if Kim is in trouble. "If there is a major crisis today, tomorrow, in a few days, what we will see will be very long editorials or very long essays published in North Korean newspapers, which will talk about the virtues of leadership of the Kim family. "They will not refer directly to Kim Jong-un necessarily. But they will speak of virtues and trace those virtues back to all three Kim. [CHORUS SINGING IN KOREAN] The presence or absence of the ruler during major media shows can also be a troubling sign, as in 2008 when Kim Jong-un's father and leader were due to attend a major military parade to celebrate the founding of the country. "We hope I know that leader Kim Jong-il comes out and salutes the troops. " It was my first day of work. I was seeing this. And lo and behold, as the camera scanned toward the observation deck, he was not there. And I can't tell you that that sent chills down my spine. We finally obtained sources of information in Washington, D.C., to confirm that they believed that Kim Jong-il had suffered a stroke several weeks earlier in August and was in a coma. ” State television did not cover Kim Jong-il's ailments. "All they showed on state television was an old documentary, but not new footage that has been moving for months. North Korea never recognized its disease, ever. "Finally, there is the tracking of commercial and private flights. This website shows flights over a typical 48-hour period. Notice how empty it is over North Korea. Only around half a dozen Commercial jets land at Pyongyang airport every day. Therefore, any unscheduled flights must stick out. If Kim Jong-un was seriously ill, analysts may be on the lookout for a specific type of flight arriving in Pyongyang. "I would search for flights charter because if it was a major medical procedure, chances are they have hired foreign doctors to perform the procedure. "North Korean observers have used flight tracking in the past to get clues to the ruler's intentions. In 2018, unscheduled cargo plane flights departing from Pyongyang bound for Vladivos were quickly detected tok, Russia Both were believed to have been involved in regime sanctions violations. Neither of these techniques alone can provide a complete picture of Kim's life. Analysts also rely heavily on human and intelligence sources. And despite modern technology and experience, the regime still manages to keep most of its internal affairs away from prying eyes. [CHORUS HUMMING]