UK Could Become "Cultural Wasteland" Post COVID-19 – Up News Info

More than 400 figures in the UK creative industries have signed a letter sent to the Chancellor and the Secretary for Culture warning that the country will become a "cultural wasteland" if no more is done to help creative workers during the crisis in the coronavirus.

Signatories include Stephen Fry, Grayson Perry, Nick Cave, Rufus Wainwright, Simon Callow, Anish Kapoor, Meera Syal, Jamie Cullum, Jeremy Deller, Paloma Faith, Johnny Marr, Imogen Heap, Jonathan Pryce, PJ Harvey, Stephen Hough, Katie Melua, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sophie Dahl.

The letter has been written by the Federation of Creative Industries (CIF), the body that represents the country's creative sector. He states that "more than 50% of creative and professional organizations have already lost 100% of their income" and that "one in seven creative organizations only has reserves to last until the end of April", while "only half have reservations that will last beyond June. "

Related story How UK multi-million dollar film and television industries are creating "robust protocols" for post-blockade production Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

The UK government has implemented numerous measures to shore up companies, including coverage of 80% of the salaries of staff suspended during the crisis and a package of grants and loans, but CIF claims that there are thousands falling for loopholes in schemes.

The organization's executive director, Caroline Norbury, said the sector was in "serious trouble." By the latest count, UK creative industries had a combined value of $ 139BN for the UK economy and employed more than 3.2 million people, according to government data.

“Creative organizations and professionals need cash, and they need it now. While government support measures for businesses and freelancers are welcome, we know that there are still thousands of creative and self-employed organizations that are falling into the gap, and that they simply will not overcome this crisis without urgent monetary support, "he added. .

“The creative arts have always been a refuge, an important voice in times of joy, pain and anguish. They bring people together in their shared experiences. and make people feel less alone, punctuating our memories and articulating the feelings for which we do not have the words, "said musician Paloma Faith.

"The government needs to understand that culture is not the icing on the cake, it is the cake, which provides delight and nutrition, and defines who and what we are," added actor Simon Callow.