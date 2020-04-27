Uber: Uber offers discounted rides to 2.5 million UK healthcare and healthcare workers – Latest news

Uber offers discounted trips to health and care workers in Britain starting Wednesday, as it expands the scope of a service established in Madrid last month to cover more than 4 million front-line workers fighting COVID- 19 in more than 20 countries.

The transportation service said it had worked with governments and healthcare institutions around the world to establish Uber Medics to provide workers with free and discounted transportation to and from hospitals, healthcare facilities, and nursing homes.

Uber said 1.2 million National Health Service (NHS) employees and 1.3 million welfare workers in Britain would receive a 25% discount on Uber-funded trips, after linking their NHS email address to an account, or when registering at your care home.

Executive Director Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber was proud to play a small role in the incredible efforts of health care personnel to protect and treat those affected by COVID-19.

"We are ready to work with governments and healthcare providers around the world to support their efforts to tackle the pandemic," he said Monday.

Uber Medics was developed last month in Madrid in response to a request made by the Madrid Department of Health to support health workers as an essential service, Uber said.

Since then it has spread to more than 20 countries, including France, Italy, Germany, and India.

Uber said earlier this month it would provide 10 million trips and food deliveries, free of charge, to healthcare workers, seniors and people in need globally.



In Britain, it is providing 200,000 free trips and 100,000 free meals to NHS staff.

Uber drivers will be able to opt for Uber Medic trips, the company said, offering them the opportunity to earn additional money during the crash. They will retain the entire fee.

Raazma, a London-based Uber driver, said he had already signed up for the NHS Voluntary Response Service.

"It is the least I can do in these difficult times, as we all need to come together to help each other," he added.