Tyson Foods Raises Virus Alert in Full-Page Ads, Defends Security Efforts

In a full-page newspaper ad published in The Washington Post, The New York Times and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Sunday, Tyson Foods, which sells products ranging from frozen chicken nuggets to cuts of raw pork, said that the coronavirus pandemic can disrupt the US food supply chain and drive up the price of meat

The company defended itself against criticism that it has not adequately protected its workers and asked for more government help to do so.

"The food supply chain is breaking," wrote John Tyson, chairman of the company's executive board. "We have a responsibility to feed our country. It is as essential as healthcare. This is a challenge that should not be ignored. Our plants must remain operational so that we can supply food to our families in the United States. This is a delicate balance because Tyson Foods places the safety of team members as our top priority. "

The company warned that closing the processing plants would cause "millions of pounds of meat,quot; to disappear from the markets, reducing what is available on grocery store shelves and increasing prices. Farmers may have to kill and dispose of the cows, pigs and chickens that were raised for the closed slaughterhouses, the company said, and the meat of those animals would be wasted.

The problems stem from the new coronavirus outbreak, which has swept through meat-packing factories, sickening hundreds of workers and forcing meat-processing plants in slaughterhouses owned by Tyson, Smithfield Foods and JBS to close.

The announcement called for more government help to find a "way to allow our team members to work safely without fear, panic, or concern."

Concerns raised by Tyson have been growing within the industry for weeks, as at least 13 plants have closed since March, according to the International Union of Food and Commercial Workers of the United States, which represents more than 350,000 workers in the meat packing and manufacturing industries.

Tyson Foods closed its largest pork processing plant in Iowa last week, citing a "combination of absenteeism, COVID-19 cases, and community concerns." The company also halted production at a meat processing plant in Washington state and at a third plant in Indiana last week.

Sunday's announcement attempted to refute claims of unsafe working conditions by describing steps Tyson Foods has taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within its slaughterhouses.

"If you're not in a coffin, they want you there." This story of responsibility for @taylormtelford AND @kimberlykindy meat processing plants is so important and powerful that Tyson Foods felt the need to put out a full-page Sunday ad to explain itself. https://t.co/uI9QGdBzsA pic.twitter.com/VEBvKOGZck – Tracy Jan (@TracyJan) April 26, 2020

The Washington Post reported Sunday that many of the now-closed meat-processing plants, including Tyson's pork facility in Iowa, had failed to provide masks to workers in March and early April, despite the fact that the new Coronavirus was already spreading among employees at a surprising rate. . Some workers told The Post they gave them confusing instructions on when to return to work or told them to get sick.

Tyson Foods previously told The Post that the company has required employees to wear masks since April 15. In the full-page ad, the company also said it had encouraged workers to stay home if they felt sick and implemented social distancing practices within their plants after forming a coronavirus task force in January.

The meat industry has been pressing for government aid as slaughterhouses have closed. Tyson Foods' announcement urged "national, state, county and city government agencies,quot; to find ways to help the industry overcome the pandemic.

The National Council of Pork Meat Producers lobbied the US Department of Agriculture. USA To purchase pork products as part of its coronavirus relief package and requested pork processors to have access to the Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program.

The NPPC has already managed to secure $ 3 billion in product purchases and $ 1.6 billion in payments to farmers, but believes that that sum is not enough.

One sign of the problems facing the meat industry is a rise in the share price of Beyond Meats, a company that makes plant-based meat substitutes, like its well-known "Beyond Burger."

After falling in March as restrictions on staying home were implemented in the states, Beyond Meats' stock price soared 41% between April 17-24. It was the company's biggest weekly profit since it went public almost a year ago, Bloomberg reported, but it didn't fully restore the price to its level before the social distancing restrictions began.

Since the pandemic came to the US In the US, grocery stores have been struggling to fill shelves as worried shoppers load up on food. Some grocery stores have already seen meat prices rise as supplies have shrunk, particularly for pork and beef.

And many farmers unexpectedly have more food than they can sell after schools, hotels and restaurants close to encourage social distancing. Milk producers have already been forced to dump excess milk, and chicken processors have had to crush hundreds of thousands of eggs each week.

Tyson Foods said in its Sunday announcement that if closed plants don't reopen soon, farmers may have to "depopulate,quot; cows, pigs and chickens destined for the table. Industry experts have estimated that existing closings have already reduced beef and pork production by up to 25 percent.

The Food and Drug Administration said on April 14 that "there is no food shortage across the country," although the agency acknowledged that consumers may see some scarce products in grocery stores as stocks are temporarily low, in partly due to people buying panic. staple foods like milk, eggs and flour. The FDA did not immediately respond to a query Monday morning about the impact of recent meat processing plant closings.

Tyson Foods said in a statement last week that the company is testing its employees for the new coronavirus before reopening its closed plants. The company also installed infrared scanners to detect fevers and said employees will have their temperature checked before shifts when plants resume work.

"It hasn't been easy and it's not over," wrote John Tyson in Sunday's announcement. "But I have faith that together we will get through this."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.