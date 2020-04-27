Tyler Perry presents a plan to safely restart production in his Atlanta studio – Up News Info

Editor's Note: Up News Info latest series, Hollywood reopening, focuses on the incredibly complicated effort to get the industry back on its feet and ensure the safety of everyone involved. Our goal is to examine numerous aspects of the business and provide a forum for Hollywood leaders with insight into how production could safely restart in the coronavirus era.

Tyler Perry has always been a maverick, going from being a struggling writer-performer to being a film and television magnate and studio owner. Speaking to Up News Info over the weekend, Perry shared a plan to kick-start production of his multiple television series in June at his Atlanta-based Tyler Perry Studios, with strict protocol involving testing and kidnapping the cast and the expanding programs team. lot.

Related story Hollywood reopening: from insurance to testing, crowd scenes, and craft services, these are the pandemic issues studios are trying to solve before the reboot

TPS



While the idea of ​​quarantining the cast and crew of a show in one batch for several weeks in a row (for example, a drama camp) has come up earlier, what makes it feasible for Perry is the way he produces his television series, which he writes. and directs. A 22 episode season of a Tyler Perry series is filmed in 2 1/2 weeks. Compare that to the eight months it takes for a broadcast series to film a 22-episode season (including hiatus). Her shows show a full movie on the lot, featuring elaborate exteriors and interiors, including a replica of the White House. And it includes a spacious house on the premises.

As Hollywood television studios discuss ways to safely resume production, this may be a time to rethink the way production is done in terms of configuration and efficiency as well. Perry cautions that the plan could be derailed if he can't get even one of the key approvals he's looking for from the cast, unions, mayor, insurer, and CDC, among others. But he hopes that if his plan comes to fruition, other studies could take advantage of it.

Here are details of Perry's plan and its origin:

The off & tthe initial idea

In the days leading up to production scheduled for March 16, Season 2 of Tyler Perry's BET series The oval At the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Perry was closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

"I was getting more and more concerned, so I decided to close the studio a few days before our production started, just to keep everyone safe," Perry told Up News Info. That was a week before Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced an order to stay home for the city and more than two weeks before Georgia Governor Kemp issued an executive order for refuge in the state.

When Perry made the decision to suspend production, he was already thinking about the future. “Many people in Georgia depend on these jobs for their livelihood. I started to think about what a return would be like and how I could create a safe environment so that people could work again with some peace of mind, ”he said.

“My initial hope was to have quick tests: the test results in five minutes and then all the authorized ones get to work. When I saw that, I thought that was a game changer. But after much research, I realized that there was no reagent for the rapid test, there was no swab for the test, there were no cartridges for the test, so all that the promise of testing a federal level had turned out not to be. be like that ".

The new plan: tests, housing, quarantine.

Returning to the starting point, Perry took a different approach.

“Last week, I took 100 of my essential employees, including security guards and gardeners into the study, and we did a test with a private laboratory. Thank God, of the 100 essential workers, all tested negative, "he said. The test used has a 24-hour response time to deliver results." My goal is to find a way forward to protect both health and the means of life of my cast and crew. "

Tyler Perry Studios



Perry's plan to restart production is based on testing and kidnapping the cast and a smaller-than-normal crew in their studios for the duration of a shoot. "We would be observing about 200 people in quarantine; that is the cast and crew, we would have to trim the team back," he said. The number also includes around 10 extras for each show.

The key to making the idea work is the efficient way in which Perry films his programs, all of which he writes, directs and produces in an executive way.

“It takes me 2 1/2 weeks to film a 22-episode season, and all my shows are recorded on the lot; anyway, we never leave the lot for nothing. Then everything is already there, ”he said.

Tyler Perry Studios



Crucial to Perry's plan is the unique setup of his studio. Officially opened last fall, the sprawling Tyler Perry Studios occupy 330 acres of the former Fort McPherson complex, a military base that used to house troops at headquarters.

"This is the ideal place for this horrible situation that we find ourselves in, in the sense that we can bring the crew, test everyone, test the actors when they got there," Perry said.

Perry has maintained all 19 historic homes on the premises, including one in which President Franklin D. Roosevelt stayed on his way to Warm Springs, GA.

"These houses are immaculate, they are beautiful, and some of the actors and part of the crew already rent them when they come from out of town to stay there," Perry said. "We have enough to house the entire cast and part of the crew. What we are also doing is bringing portable hotels to accommodate the rest of the crew. ”

Additionally, there are 10-20 houses on the lot built as part of a neighborhood in which to film the shows. Instead of building fake facades or three-wall pieces, Perry had them built as functional residences with bathrooms and kitchens. All together, "we have the capacity to house about 90 people as of today," Perry said.

How the plan would be implemented

The first step is to test the cast in any city they are in to make sure they are negative for COVID-19 before traveling to Atlanta. “The health of the cast and crew is my priority. If someone tests positive, we would immediately ask them to seek help from their healthcare provider. ”

When the cast and crew arrive on the lot, each will be screened (including the actors again), and all will head to their rooms where they will be quarantined for 24 hours until results are obtained. "As soon as everyone comes back negative, we all go to work," said Perry. "And because scientists are trying to determine how long someone spreads after exposure and four days has proven to be the best estimate, we reevaluated the cast and crew four days after shooting, as an added precautionary measure." .

If someone tests positive, "of course it can't work, we have to remove it from the equation," Perry said. "If a cast member tests positive, we would have to work and shoot as much as we can around that person and not film any of that person's scenes until they clear. That would push production. We would do everything we could within 2.5 weeks and come back and shoot the rest later. "

Tyler Perry Studios



Although all actors and crew members would be screened at the start of filming, all but the actors when in front of the camera will wear masks as a precaution. Perry himself will be quarantined with his cast and crew, following the same protocol as he directs all episodes.

To make it work with a smaller team and fewer extras, Perry has written the scripts with the restrictions in mind.

"I was writing those shows at the time this was all happening, so I was thinking about how I contain it and make it smaller," he said. “I have not written a great scene with many extras. If it was 10, that would be the maximum. "

The plan is not for your crew to be away from their families for long.

“We will do three weeks at a time, then we will take a week off for the crew to go home to be with their families. Then they come back and we start again, ”he said. "There is another trial process, everyone is coming back, we are locked up for three weeks while filming the next season of the next show."

Hours, food and extra compensation

Georgia this weekend became one of the first states in the United States to begin easing restrictions on businesses. While the first activities allowed to resume do not include production, Perry said he hopes to start filming in early or mid-June. If all goes well, I would finish filming all of his shows, starting with BET The oval and Sistas, in August. For now, Perry's production restart plans apply only to his shows, not external productions that are also filmed at Tyler Perry Studios.

Tyler Perry Studios



For Perry, setup is akin to being on location, where the cast and crew are in a remote area. Payment will reflect that. "There would be additional compensation for the crew while they are there, similar to being a non-local employee," he said of the 2 1 / 2-3 week deal and the crew would remain on the lot. "It will be the equivalent of if you are in Siberia shooting, and you have nowhere to go, you have to build your own camp for that to happen, base camp."

The difference is that the Perry production complex is in the heart of Atlanta, although access to the city would be restricted while working.

The food will be prepared on the premises. "We will also have an external team that will drop things when necessary," Perry said. "The products will go through sterilization before being delivered to the quarantined area."

Get everyone on board and insure insurance

So far, this is just an idea, Perry stresses.

"Every person would have to agree to this, department heads and unions would have to agree," he said. “My team that has been working with me for 15 years, they are excited about it, they are excited about this idea of ​​the possibility of us doing this, as if we were having a summer camp for 2 1/2 weeks while we worked. "

While acknowledging that he has an advantage because he shoots his shows so fast, Perry feels that, if successful, others might use his plan. "I think this may be a way for other studies to overcome this as we go along," he said.

Perry has had preliminary discussions with the heads of 3-4 unions so far. He is talking to Mayor Bottoms, is communicating with the CDC, and is in contact with Carlos Del Río, a professor at the Emory Vaccine Center, whom Perry calls "a godsend."

Tyler Perry Studios



"I am hopeful that between now and then the federal government has come up with a plan for all states to unite, and the federal government will lead the charge that there is follow-up contact and testing not only for symptoms, but also for everyone. "Perry said.

Securing production insurance in the COVID-19 era has become a major issue for Hollywood as studios explore ways to resume filming. Those forms are expected to involve exemptions from signing the cast and crew to participate.

"We are starting to talk to insurers and insurance companies, but absolutely, to be a part of this, you would have to sign some kind of exemption or waiver," said Perry.

Safety above all

While he went back to saying how anxious his team is to get back to work, Perry remains cautious.

"All this is crumbling between now and the next two weeks …", he warned. "If one of the union reps says no, if one of the cast members says no, I'm not comfortable with that, or the insurer says we won't cover it, then none of this happens. I just thought this was the best way to get us working and getting things moving. But all of these things have to be aligned. From the approval of the mayor, to the approval of the CDC, to the approval of Emory Health and Del Rio … all of these things have to align for that to happen. "

(From left to right) Tyler Perry and Charles Gregory Ross

Instagram



For Perry, the stakes to restart production are particularly high. Earlier this month, Emmy-nominated stylist Charles Gregory Ross, who had worked with Perry in the past (but not recently), died of COVID-19.

"My entire crew knew Charles Gregory, and he died from the virus, so none of us would be at risk," said Perry. “You have to understand that the majority of my cast and crew are African American. We are at increased risk of dying from COVID-19, so this must be done extremely well and extremely well, or it should not be done at all. I won't put anyone in danger. "