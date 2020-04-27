TSRExclusive: "Love Is Blind,quot; Star Diamond Jack Talks About Her Former Carlton Morton, If She Was Joining The Show For Season 2 And What's Next For Her

Earlier this year, audiences were captivated by Netflix's hit reality series "Love Is Blind," in which singles engaged in relationships and marriage before seeing the object of their affection in person. One of the stars of the Diamond Jack show and her ex-fiancé Carlton Morton, although things got pretty intense between the two when their relationship ended, Diamond informs us about what he is currently doing, where he is with Carlton and if he is going to another one. round about "Love is blind,quot;.

TSR: Carlton has been circulating online publicly apologizing and asking you to unlock it on social media, where are you currently?

Diamond Jack: “Carlton and I are still in the same space. I publicly accept and forgive Carlton's apology at the meeting for his actions in Mexico. (However) for his actions after the meeting, I have not (forgiven) him. At this point, I have seen their true colors too many times to know that we can be associated from afar. I am ready to pass it. I wish Carlton (his) career the best of luck and find love. "

TSR: With the news that "Love Is Blind,quot; is already preparing for a second season, if you were asked to participate, would you go back for another love opportunity?

Diamond Jack: “To be honest, I couldn't join the second season unless some rules are changed; I say this because the public saw my story. The experiment is based on knowing the person inside and not by the appearance outside. Since I was in S1, people already know my appearance. When trying to date someone on S2, I feel like they would have an advantage because they know how I look and they already know a few things about me. If I were given the opportunity to participate in another dating program, I would consider it. I really want to do "Dancing with the Stars,quot; or "Masked Singer,quot;.

TSR: If you went back to "Love Is Blind,quot;, what would you do differently this time than you did or didn't do with Carlton?

Diamond Jack: "I wouldn't put all my eggs in one basket. At one point, I locked myself up in Carlton instead of meeting other guys. I would have pushed a little more to get to know the others. "

We also asked Diamond what advice he would give to all "Love Is Blind,quot; Season 2 hopefuls who hope to find them happily ever after, even though he wasn't so lucky. “My advice for season 2 is to be authentic! Don't try to show a picture because it's TV, I know who you really are by being honest! If the other person doesn't feel you, then move on to someone who does, "he said.

She revealed to us that she not only learned some important love lessons from the show, but has also renewed the requirements for love and marriage as she and Carlton abruptly ended:

"The biggest lesson I learned about love on the show is that it's okay to be vulnerable. It usually takes me a while to open up and trust a boy. I stop to protect my heart! Even though I didn't get the happy ending I was hoping for. In a relationship, I am happy to learn more about my patience, love, and inspiring others.

After the show, I went out with others. I know what I want in a husband, period! My requirements for marriage and love have not changed. However, I more agree to go on dates not based on his appearance, but rather on his Personality. I've definitely come out of my normal high, dark and handsome requirement. "

As for what follows, Diamond wants fans to know that he has a lot to come for 2020:

“I will launch my own line no later than the summer of 2020! Also, I'll create a cooking channel on YouTube called Diamond Jack's Vegan Babe. (I also have) my line of jewelry and accessories called The Lady Box! "