Tribeca and YouTube join forces for the online film festival "We are one" with the lineup of Cannes, Venice, Toronto and more – Up News Info

With the film festival schedule thrown into chaos by COVID-19, Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube team up to host a 10-day broadcast event from 20 world festivals, including Cannes, Toronto, Sundance, and Venice.

The online showcase, dubbed We Are One: A Global Film Festival, will kick off on YouTube on May 29.

The lineup of movies, short films, documentaries, music, comedy and talks from the new festival will be released at a later date, organizers said.

All programming will be free to the public. Donations will benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and local aid partners in various parts of the world.

Features are expected to be a combination of new and "classic" fares, and titles in Cannes or elsewhere may come from uncompetitive sidebars or sections. Clearing global broadcast rights to features is an easier task for festivals whose 2020 editions have passed or been canceled than for work to be featured in the consequent late summer / early fall window.

Related story Apple Stock flattens after report of virus-related delay in iPhone 12 production

Amazon's streaming deal with South By Southwest provides a kind of template. Still, sources familiar with the We Are One feature program tell Up News Info that it's still coming together given the global tangle of rights considerations.

The list of festivals feeding the company includes Tribeca, Berlin, New York, San Sebastian, Karlovy Vary, London, Locarno, Guadalajara, Macao, Jerusalem, Mumbai, Marrakech, Sarajevo, Sydney, Tokyo, and the Annecy animation festival.

"We often talk about the film's uniquely powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world." Everyone needs healing right now, "said Jane Rosenthal, CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival." We are one: A global film festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and bring relief to audiences across the globe. the world. By working with our extraordinary festival partners and YouTube, we hope that everyone will try out what makes each festival so unique and appreciate the art and power of the film. "

Tribeca was one of the first pioneers to extend traditional festivals to the digital realm, adding an online component for eight titles in its 2010 festival lineup. This spring, the festival's 19th edition was phased out due to the coronavirus and a selection of its online program.

"One of the most unique and inspiring aspects of the world we stay at home is our ability to get together and experience an event as one, and We Are One: A Global Film Festival is just that," said Robert Kyncl, Chief Commercial Officer of Youtube. . “Together with Tribeca Enterprises and our amazing partners, we are giving fans the opportunity to experience the curated programming that each of these festivals offers as part of our ten-day event. It is an event that has never been done before and we are proud to be home to this fantastic content that is free to fans around the world. "

In a joint statement, Cannes President Pierre Lescure and Chief Executive Thierry Frémaux said: “We are proud to join our associated festivals to highlight truly extraordinary films and talents, allowing the public to experience the nuances of the narration of stories from around the world and art. personalities of each festival ".