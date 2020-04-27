TrackTogether: Coronavirus application and campaign & # 39; spread the survey & # 39;

The coronavirus has caused a global suspension of sports, and the return date of many competitions is still unclear due to the gravity of the situation.

Some countries have taken steps not only to ban sporting events for the foreseeable future, but also to enact a blocking style protocol, as people are only allowed to leave the home for necessary reasons, such as buying food or work, if your jobs are considered essential.

The COVID-19 spread is unprecedented, but a new app called TrackTogether says it is working with researchers from leading universities in hopes of fighting the virus in a global initiative.

Several athletes are working to help promote TrackTogether, including Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

What is TrackTogether?

TrackTogether is a non-profit organization whose objective is track and stop the global spread of the coronavirus.

It hopes to do this by bringing together software engineers, epidemiologists, and public health research scientists to collect relevant data to combat the spread of the coronavirus and try to prevent future outbreaks.

To get involved, people can visit the TrackTogether website and complete a short survey.

The data provided will be analyzed by experts from academic institutions such as Columbia University and UC Berkeley to learn more about COVID-19 and assist health services.

By collecting information, the organization can provide governments with a better understanding of the disease in countries, help keep symptomatic citizens at home unless they need medical help, and alert local officials to silent infections in communities.

The stated goal is to collect anonymous data to create a clear picture of how many people around the world have experienced coronavirus symptoms, allowing scientists to track the spread of the virus and potentially stop it in less affected countries.

How to download the TrackTogether application

The TrackTogether app will be released soon and it will be available to download through the iPhone App Store or Google Play for Android users.

From there, you'll be able to answer questions related to your health, and the app will send that information to researchers and public health experts who are working to better understand COVID-19.

Meanwhile, people are encouraged to go to tracktogether.org and complete a user survey of coronavirus symptoms and self-isolation.

Once live, the website can also be visited to download the app, as well as to see a live tracker of how many other people have.