Toya Johnson's girl, Reign Rushing's latest fashion photos make fans praise her outfit and hairstyle

Toya Johnson shared new beautiful photos with her baby fashionista, Reign Rushing. Fans simply adore her colorful outfit and the new hairstyle she is flaunting in the photos.

Check out the new photos Toya shared on her social media account here.

‘She says her name is Reign Rushing CoCo.lol oHoodie: @shopkellycouture’, Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘She is so cute T … I love CoCo, you should stay with her for life! Especially since she names herself! "And another follower posted this message:" How cute, where did Coco come up with … "

Another follower spoke about Reigny and said, "She's too cute … I love her outfit."

Another commenter posted, "You wear her very cute, what kind of sneakers are those?", And a follower also criticized the cute girl: "I love her hair that cute, she's my favorite lil IG baby @toyajohnson."

An Instagrammer posted this: "It's hair for me, I mean, it hasn't lost a bit of drip or style since quarantine! Wow baby," and someone else said, "She's so adorable! I need those shoes for @ kendallchronicles ".

A couple of days ago, Reign became an icon of children's fashion after this last photo that her mother posted on her social media account.

People can't help but praise Reigny in the comments and this is a blessing after the enemies have hit her a lot when she was just a baby.

After people called her an ugly baby, now they can't get enough of her and her beautiful eyebrows.

Back then, both her mother Toya and her older sister Reginae Carter jumped in line to defend Reigny from people so terrible that they were disgusting enough to hit a girl.

Now, Reigny is one of the most beloved kids on these gram these days, as you can see from the comments people send.



