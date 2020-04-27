Top 20 Serve From Home Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

ABC / Scott Patrick Green

After impressive performances by Grace Leer and Just Sam, Johnny West concludes the new episode of the ABC singing competition with a perfect rendition of & # 39; What a Wonderful World & # 39 ;.

The show must go on. Coronovirus did not make it to the Top 20 of "American idol"They lose their fighting spirit to be the winner, since on Sunday April 26 they were seen performing from their homes.

First it was Kimmy Gabriela, who sang "Leave My Lonely" by Ariana Grande in his backyard. That was such an amazing performance that it earned him the praise of the judges. "You took it to the next level and killed it" Lionel richie delirious

Next up was Jovin Webb, who impressed the judges with a performance of "With a Little Help From My Friends" by Joe Cocker. Judge Katy Perry He was so in love with acting, telling him that he "separated" himself from the rest of the competition with his acting. After that was Franklin Boone, who chose to sing "Everyone Wants to Rule the World."

Meanwhile, Olivia Ximines chose to offer a powerful version of "Bad Guy" Billie eilish. The judges noted that Olivia showed pleasant growth from before. As for Louis Knight, he sang "If the World Was Ending" from his room. The judges loved her art, although Katy noted that it sounded "a bit nasal."

The next artist was Maykayla Phillips. She chose to put "Greedy" for Ariana Grande. The judges were satisfied with the performance, but Katy asked her to choose a song that would "pull the strings of the heart" the most if it were voted in the top 10. Singing "Run to You" by Whitney houston It was Aliana Jester. It was not an easy song, but she made it.

Faith Becnel then sang a powerful performance of "River" and received praise from the judges. Later, it was Nick Merico's turn to perform "Hey There Delilah" and judge Luke Bryan She said she wanted Nick to dig "just a little more."

Lauren Spencer-Smith then sang a cover of "Mamma Knows Best" before Cyniah Elise performed "Warrior" by Demi lovato. Francisco Martin, meanwhile, chose Katy's song "Teenage Dream" and got his approval.

That night also featured Sophia James (Wackerman), DeWayne Crocker Jr., Dillon James and Arthur Gunn. Julia Gargano with belt Christina Perriis "Human", which led the judges to rave about his performance. After impressive performances by Grace Leer and Just Sam, Johnny West wrapped up the evening with a perfect performance of "What a Wonderful World".

Only ten will advance to the next round. The results will be revealed in the May 3 episode.