Too hot to drive I had a limit of 2 alcoholic beverages

When Netflix released its latest reality show experiment, Too hot to handle-a show where sexy singles from all over the english speaking world get together to find love with the warning that they can't masturbate, kiss or have sex with each other, my first thought was "that's going to be shit". If those contestants were as excited as, say, the kind of person who gets kicked out of the mansion the night one High school, there was definitely going to be boning, and there were definitely going to be some ethical issues. Except in Too hot to handle, no one ever seemed incomprehensibly wasted, and that's because the show's producers gave each contestant a strict minimum of two drinks per night, Page six reports. Listen to me: more shows should do the same.

The only way a program with such an absurd concept as "Don't screw around and you'll be awarded $ 100,000" could work by ensuring a certain level of sobriety. If an open bar were made available, the reputation could have been destroyed. (Love island, an equally libertine show, also has up to two drinks. It works to keep Scouse's strong accents from creeping in, and the show is sultry.) "We were limited to two drinks a night, and had to be given it." Too hot to handle’S Bryce Hirschberg said about him Hollywood raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn podcast. "So they were very, believe it or not, taking care of us throughout this whole thing. They didn't want us to look bad." It's rare to hear a reality show star express that kind of gratitude to the producers on set, especially after the success of Love is blind, where contestant Jessica Batten was portrayed as the show's drunken villain, consuming excessive alcohol to proliferate the drama. As she said Weekly entertainment When the gossip tabloids questioned whether or not she was an alcoholic, "There is a reason why there is sometimes alcohol during these reality shows … if I'm nervous, I drink a little more."

The free-flowing alcohol on the reality show has real and dangerous consequences. In 2017 Bachelor in Paradise it was almost closed during an investigation of sexual misconduct involving contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, after two producers believed that one of the parties was not sober enough give your consent A few months after the news, Olympios appeared in studio with Chris Harrison during an episode of Bachelor in Paradise Say he mixed medicine and alcohol, making him pass out. He also said that he did not blame Jackson for the incident, backlinks done weeks before. Of course, the Bachelor in Paradise the team continued to exonerate instead of taking responsibility for creating an environment where drunken sexual encounters are instigated and health factors (such as medications that cannot be taken with alcohol) are ignored. In fact, after Warner Bros. determined that there was no evidence of sexual misconduct, Bachelor in Paradise instituted a maximum of two drinks per hour for contestants. Those who are still in Paradise immediately shapes found around the boundaryTake two drinks at the end of the hour and two drinks immediately before, taking four drinks in 15 minutes.

It's an inadequate "solution" to a horrible problem: First, producers need to worry about the safety of their cast. Curbing alcohol consumption is a step in the right direction. And in the case of Too hot to handle and Love islandNo drama is lost by keeping talent safe.