Tony Bennett fights COVID-19 Lockdown Blues with & # 39; I Left My Heart in San Francisco & # 39; Sing-A-Long

The veteran musician came up with the idea with Charlotte Maillard Shultz, San Francisco's chief protocol officer, who wanted to find a way to raise the spirits of the locals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Crooner Tony Bennett He helped boost morale in San Francisco, California on Saturday (April 25) by leading a song from his song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

The veteran musician encouraged fans in the city and around the world to join the feel-good event to honor frontline coronavirus workers by cracking the song of isolation and sharing the images on social media.

Before the virtual presentation, Bennett posted on Twitter: "I am so proud to see San Francisco come together and make a difference during this uncertain time."

"Today at 12 p.m. PDT, we will sing & # 39; I Left My Heart in San Francisco & # 39; together from home. I encourage you to join, record your performance and share online! #SingOutSF."

She told the San Francisco Chronicle: "I thought, maybe we will sing that song and it will be a good moral boost. It will tell them that we will be back. We will conquer this."

Those who participated included staff members from the San Francisco Police Department, the San Francisco Fire Department and religious officials from Grace Cathedral, who rang the church bells.

"San Francisco has been in my heart for over 50 years," Bennett, 93, shared in a statement.

"I am very proud and impressed with the way City by the Bay continued to 'round the curve' during the COVID-19 crisis and to inspire the world of how together and alone we can make a difference" .

He added on Twitter: "Thank you to all who participated in yesterday's song in an act of unity. My heart will always be with you, San Francisco! #SingOutSF."

Bennett has been doing his part to keep fans entertained in isolation and help raise aid funds by joining the lineup for the #JerseyForJersey charity concert, which aired on television on Wednesday.

He performed Nat king coleSmile while Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, SZA, Charlie Puth, Whoopi Goldbergand Danny DeVito He also made appearances.