Tom Hanks jokes for credit for future coronavirus vaccine as he and Rita Wilson donate blood

The actor from & # 39; Forest Gump & # 39; reveals that he and his wife & # 39; just found out that we carry the antibodies & # 39; for the new virus, and they're ready to donate their blood and plasma to help find the antidote.

Tom Hanks He has taken advantage of his contribution to research into the coronavirus vaccine. Weeks after fully recovering from COVID-19, the "A beautiful day in the neighborhood"The actor joked that a cure for the new virus should be called" Hank-ccine "since he and his wife Rita Wilson they are donating their blood for it.

During an appearance on the NPR podcast "Wait, wait, don't tell me!", The 63-year-old Hollywood star shared that he and his actress and singing wife were asked to donate their blood. "A lot of the questions (are) what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And in fact, we just found out that we carry the antibodies," he confided.

"They have not only contacted us, we have said: do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we will now give it to the places that expect to work in what I would like to call Hank -cine," the star of "Saving Private Ryan".

In the same interview, Hanks offered an update on his and Wilson's current state. "We're fine dandy," the two-time Oscar winner said to the host: Peter Sagal. "We had all the flu-like symptoms. My wife, Rita, was a little bit worse than me. She had a very high temperature. And we were isolated so we wouldn't pass it on to anyone else."

Days before Hanks' reveal, his wife Wilson said "CBS this morning"co-anchor Gayle King who have donated their blood for vaccine research. In her first interview since she and her actor husband tested positive for the virus, the "OMG!"The executive producer revealed that" they were recently part of a (research) study and we have donated our blood, and we are waiting to know if our antibodies will be useful in developing a vaccine. "

Wilson further explained that the doctors wanted to see if they could "donate plasma that can be used as a donation to other people with the virus because (they are) immune."

Remembering that she "felt extremely sore, uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched, and then the fever started" when she tested positive, Wilson admitted that she had been given a controversial chloroquine.

"I can only tell you that I don't know if the drug worked or if it was just time for the fever to break," he said of the drug's effectiveness. "The fever broke, but the chloroquine had such extreme side effects that I was nauseated and dizzy and my muscles felt very weak."