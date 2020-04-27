Tom Hanks' blood could help save us from the coronavirus – BGR

Researchers from around the world are competing to develop a successful coronavirus vaccine to finally conquer the deadly pandemic that has devastated the world for months, killing tens of thousands of people.

One way that effort could be successful is by using antibodies from people like actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who have successfully overcome the COVID-19 virus and whose blood could be used to somehow sow. -required vaccine.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to acknowledge having received a positive diagnosis for the COVID-19 coronavirus, having contracted the virus in Australia, where Hanks was filming his role in director Baz's new Elvis Presley biopic. Luhrmann. The couple has since recovered, and there is now at least an external possibility that they could have at least a small role in saving us all from the disease that killed nearly 55,000 Americans at the time of this writing, according to the latest issues of Johns Hopkins University.

This is because, as part of his recovery, Hanks and his wife were found to be carrying antibodies against the coronavirus, and they volunteered to allow researchers competing to develop a vaccine against the virus to use their blood in those efforts. .

During a recent appearance on the NPR podcast Wait, wait … don't tell me! Hanks, who said the disease came at a particularly harsh cost to his wife, explained that he and his wife proactively asked investigators if their blood could be helpful. "WWe said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we will now give it to the places that hope to work in what I would like to call Hank-ccine. "

Along these same lines, Hanks used a tweet in recent days to try to gain support for a rapid response initiative led by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, in association with the David Geffen School of Medicine.

That study, the details of which are available here, will provide regular testing, antibody screening, and mental health support to 12,000 healthcare workers, including 4,000 at UCLA Health and 8,000 from other Los Angeles organizations, including the Fire Department. of Los Angeles County.

On a related note, because Hanks recovered early from the virus, he was tapped to provide the opening monologue for Saturday Night Live & # 39; s recently returned to radio waves, after the program had to suspend production for weeks due to the new realities of the virus, such as mandates of social distancing. It was a moving, almost reassuring, presence that included a thank you note to the healthcare workers and essential employees who keep the country going at this time: "We are going to thank our hospital workers, our first responders and all the helpers, the grocery storekeepers, the people who deliver our food, the people who are preparing food for us, the men and women who keep this country running at a time when we need them more than ever. "

