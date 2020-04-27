Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson want to donate their blood for coronavirus research

Roommates Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were some of the first celebrities to announce that they tested positive for the coronavirus. Now they want to help in any way they can to fight the disease.

According to CNN, after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovering gracefully, Tom and Rita say they are willing to donate their blood for research because their blood now contains antibodies against the coronavirus.

“They have not only contacted us, we have said: Quieres Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? "Tom said during a podcast on NPR." And in fact, we are going to give it now to the places that are waiting to work on what I would like to call the "Hank-ccine,quot;. "

See this post on Instagram Hello people. @ritawilson and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, as if we had colds and some body aches. Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play things right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and found to be positive. Good now What to do next? Medical officials have protocols that must be followed. The Hanks' will be evaluated, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. It's not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, is it? We will keep the world published and updated. Take care! Hanx! A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on March 11, 2020 at 6:08 p.m. PDT

As previously reported, Tom and Rita tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia, and were quarantined for approximately two weeks before returning to the United States. They both recovered well after feeling body aches and slight fevers.