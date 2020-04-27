Tokyo Olympics: questions, few answers to the pandemic

TOKYO (AP) – The Tokyo Olympics were postponed a month ago. But there are still more questions than answers about the new opening on July 23, 2021, and what shape those games will take.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, will the Olympics really start in 15 months? If so, in what way? With the fans? Without fans? Can they be opened without a vaccine? Television stations and sponsors provide 91% of the income of the International Olympic Committee. How much pressure will they exert on the form that these Olympic Games take? What about the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will open in February 2022? China is where the coronavirus was first discovered, and the authoritarian government has been draconian in terms of blockages and travel restrictions.

IOC President Thomas Bach has already said that "there is no plan,quot; to put together what he called this "great puzzle,quot;.

"I cannot promise ideal solutions," he said. "But I can promise that we will do our best to have the best possible games for everyone."

Q: Some scientists are skeptical that the delayed Tokyo Olympics could open in 15 months. What are the prospects?

A: Many scientists believe that the Spectator Olympics cannot occur until a vaccine is developed. They'll probably be 12-18 months away, experts say, and then there will be questions about efficacy, distribution, and who gets it first. Kentaro Iwata, a Japanese professor of infectious diseases, said last week: "I am very pessimistic about hosting the Olympics next summer unless you have the Olympics in a totally different structure, like absence of audience or participation very limited. " Yoshitake Yokokura, president of the Japan Medical Association, came to the same conclusion in a recent interview. An Olympiad in empty places seems more likely, which is the setting for many sports. Fans hungry for some action may have gotten used to this setting by the time the Olympics arrive.

Q: Postponing the Olympics will be expensive. Who will bear the expenses?

A: In two words: Japanese taxpayers. Japanese organizers and the IOC have said they are "evaluating,quot; the additional costs. They have not ventured to make an estimate, at least not publicly. Estimates in Japan range from $ 2 billion to $ 6 billion. The host country, Japan, is subject to the terms of the Host City Contract signed in 2013 to pay most of the bills. The IOC has already said that the delay will cost "several hundred million dollars." IOC member John Coates, who oversees preparations for Tokyo, said this money will go to international federations and national Olympic committees, and not to Japan's organizers. Invoices continue to accumulate. Japan originally said that the Olympics would cost $ 7.3 billion. Officially, the budget is now $ 12.6 billion, although a national audit board says it is double. All but $ 5.6 billion are public money. And now come the costs of the delay. Tokyo organizers were upset last week with the IOC. On his website, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan would bear the additional costs. The IOC deleted the statement, although it is correct in principle.

Q: Where do we find the places and the Olympic Village?

A: Not much word so far. CEO Toshiro Muto has said it will take time to see if all of these places can be used. Of course, some may require renegotiated contacts. Owners of all venues will be under tremendous pressure to cooperate so that the original competition schedule can be maintained. Tokyo's Big Sight Convention Center is likely to remain the media center. Muto said it was set up for the Olympics and hinted that it would likely continue to be so. The Olympics attract 11,000 athletes from 206 nations. The Paralympic Games add 4,400 more.

Q: And the tickets?

A: Organizers have said they will try to honor tickets already purchased. Authorities say a total of 7.8 million are available. Organizers budgeted $ 800 million in ticket sales revenue, and unprecedented demand has brought it to $ 1 billion. That's about 15% of the $ 5.6 billion of the privately funded operating budget. This income cannot be sacrificed with the accumulated invoices. The same is true for $ 3.3 billion sold in local sponsorships. Problems will arise if ticket holders are unable to attend and want refunds. Tickets carry a "force majeure,quot; clause, which could relieve organizers of the obligation to provide refunds. However, it is not clear that COVID-19 is a justification.

Q: How dependent is the IOC on the income of broadcasters and sponsors?

A: A massive 91% of the IOC's income comes from those two sources: broadcasters and sponsors, and 73% comes from broadcasters. Bach has said the IOC has no "cash flow,quot; problems and the committee reportedly has a reserve fund of around $ 1 billion. But it hosts just two events every four years, almost the complete source of its $ 5.7 billion revenue in a four-year cycle. It is not like a soccer or baseball league with thousands of games. You need the Summer Olympics. The American broadcaster NBC pays more than $ 1 billion to broadcast each Olympiad. The IOC will push the Olympics forward, in whatever form.

Q: Where is the Olympic flame, which arrived from Greece on March 26?

A: It was removed from public display earlier this month in Fukushima prefecture, located 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo. Muto said after the Olympic torch relay was canceled that "the Olympic flame was put under the administration of Tokyo 2020. Obviously in the future there is a possibility that it will be exhibited somewhere." However, for now it is under the management of Tokyo 2020 and I am not going to comment further on the matter. "There are suggestions that the IOC is considering lighting the flame on a world tour, hoping to use it as a tool for public relations and a symbol of the battle against the virus. However, any tour would be impossible until travel restrictions are removed. Removing the flame from Japan could also annoy the hosts. China caught fire on a world tour in 2008, He was met with protests over China's human rights policies. At that time, IOC President Jacques Rogge said the "crisis,quot; threatened the Olympics. Since then there have been no world tours with the flame.

