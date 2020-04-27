To pressure Iran, Pompeo resorts to the agreement that Trump resigned

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is preparing a legal argument that the United States remains a participant in the Iran nuclear deal that President Trump has resigned, as part of an intricate strategy to pressure the United Nations Security Council United to extend an arms embargo to Tehran or see much stricter sanctions re-imposed in the country.
The strategy has been outlined in recent days by administration officials as a new resolution begins to circulate in the Security Council that would ban countries from exporting conventional weapons to Iran after the current ban expires in October. Russia and, publicly or silently, China will almost certainly oppose any effort to renew the arms embargo. The Russians have already told American and European officials that they are eager to resume the sale of conventional weapons to Iran.
In an effort to force the problem, Pompeo approved a plan, which will surely oppose many of Washington's European allies, under which the United States, in essence, would assert that it legally remains a "participating state,quot; in the nuclear deal. that Mr. Trump has denounced, but only for the purpose of invoking a "snapback,quot; that would reinstate the UN sanctions against Iran that were in force before the agreement.
If the arms embargo is not renewed, the United States will exercise that right as the original member of the agreement. That step would force a restoration of the wide range of sanctions that prohibited the sale of oil and banking agreements before the adoption of the agreement in 2015. Enforcing those older sanctions, in theory, would be binding on all members of the United Nations. .
European diplomats who have learned of the effort argue that Trump and Pompeo are selectively choosing whether they are still in the deal to fit their agenda.
The entire drama could play out this fall in the weeks leading up to the presidential election, creating a possible confrontation with Iran in the midst of the race.
Political calculations aside, the administration's broader plan may go beyond imposing more severe sanctions on Iran. It is also forcing Tehran to give up any claim to preserve the Obama-era deal. Only by breaking it, say many senior administration officials, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani will be forced to negotiate a whole new deal more to Trump's liking.
Iran has even balked at opening talks with the Trump administration, saying that before sitting down to Trump to amend the previous agreement, the United States would have to re-enter the agreement and fully comply with its terms. Trump has refused.
The intricate strategy has been described by senior administration officials involved in its design. When asked about it, Pompeo said in a statement to the New York Times: "We cannot allow the Islamic Republic of Iran to buy conventional weapons in six months." President Obama should never have agreed to end the UN arms embargo. "
"We are prepared to exercise all of our diplomatic options to ensure that the arms embargo remains in place in the UN Security Council," he added.
Brian H. Hook, special representative of the State Department for Iran, which is implementing the new strategy, has shared a draft of the US resolution to extend the arms embargo indefinitely with some members of the Security Council.
On trips to New York and Paris, he has described the administration's insistence that Tehran never receive even small conventional weapons, let alone missiles. But he did not explain the next step if the arms embargo expires: an effort to unilaterally force the imposition of even more crushing sanctions.
The moment is critical for Iran, which has been devastated by the coronavirus. A month ago, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, He wrote to the world's largest economic powers and called for a lifting of economic sanctions against Iran, along with Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, and Zimbabwe. "I am encouraging the waiver of sanctions imposed on countries to ensure access to food, essential health supplies and medical support from Covid-19," he wrote. "This is the time for solidarity, not for exclusion."
He did not say how long that exemption should last, and his appeal has made little progress.
Trump said he would be willing to give some medical equipment to Iran to fight the virus, such as fans, "if they request it." Iran's leaders have not asked.
Trump administration officials say his threat to return to the strictest sanctions, which blocked virtually all oil sales and brought Iran to the negotiating table, would not come until fall, presumably after the first one has passed. phase of the coronavirus response. They contend that it is separate from any relaxation of restrictions on medical supplies, some of which are already exempt from US sanctions. USA
The arms embargo at the center of the dispute was a kind of secondary spectacle to the main nuclear agreement. The deal covers only Iran's nuclear activity: it required Iran to ship around 97 percent of its nuclear fuel outside the country, moved to Russia in early 2016, and to observe strong limits on its production of nuclear material for 15 years .
Iran met those limits for a year after Trump withdrew from the deal. But since last summer, it has gradually violated the limitations of both the amount of nuclear fuel it can store and the level at which it can enrich its fuel. As a result, experts agree that it has greatly shortened its "start-up time," the period necessary to produce enough fuel for a single nuclear weapon. Iran insists that it will return to agreed levels as soon as Trump renews on the agreement by lifting unilateral sanctions.
The arms embargo, along with limits to missile launch, was part of a United Nations Security Council resolution that enshrined the nuclear deal and suspended years of UN-imposed sanctions. That is what begins to expire in October. (The limits are presented in stages: small arms restrictions end this year, but restrictions on missiles and their components remain in effect for another three years.)
Wendy R. Sherman, who served as leader of the Iran deal negotiating team during the Obama administration and now heads the Center for Public Leadership at Harvard, recalled that the Russians and the Chinese never wanted a conventional arms embargo against Iran. , and they only accepted one of limited duration.
In an interview, Ms. Sherman predicted that if the United States argues that it remains a participant in the agreement for the purpose of dismantling the agreement, "I think they will receive tremendous rejection, because the Trump administration withdrew from the agreement." She predicted that any move to enforce snapback provisions "will be strongly resisted, and should be." But he added: "That does not mean that it will not be successful."
Under Mr. Pompeo's plan, a resolution drafted by the United States, which has already been delivered to Europeans, the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates, would propose to extend the conventional arms embargo, according to a copy revised by The New York Times. .
The US draft states that "Iran will not supply, sell or transfer, directly or indirectly, from its territory, by its nationals or by using its flag ships or aircraft, any related weapons or materials, and that all member states will prohibit the acquisition of such articles of Iran by their nationals, or by using their flag ships or aircraft, whether or not originating in the territory of Iran. "
Russia, the United States hopes, would veto the resolution in the Security Council.
In response, the United States would attempt to declare that it remains a participating state in the agreement, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, despite Trump's declaration that it was abandoning it.
As a participating state, the United States would declare that Iran is violating the agreement because it is now producing nuclear fuel beyond the limits of the agreement, and would impose the rollback of the UN sanctions that Obama referred to in his 2015 speech, when He was trying to reassure critics of the deal.
Relying on a legal opinion developed by attorneys within Mr. Pompeo's department, the United States would dispute the arguments of the other signatories that Mr. Trump gave up all rights to invoke the setback when he declared that the United States was imposing its own sanctions. to Iran, despite Washington's obligations under the agreement.
A senior European diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, dismissed the strategy as taking the words of the agreement far beyond its logical context.
But the administration's strategy could work, even if other members of the United Nations ignored the measure. At that point, at least on paper, the United Nations would return to all the sanctions against Iran that existed before Obama reached an agreement with Tehran.