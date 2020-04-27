Tippi Hedron looks amazing at 90: Melanie Griffith's mother and Dakota Johnson's grandmother stun

Tippi Hedron is the epitome of aging gracefully. Best known for her role as Melanie Daniels in Alfred Hitchock's award-winning horror film The birdsBut she is equally known for being the mother of Melanie Griffith and the grandmother of Dakota Johnson. Tippi named her daughter for her iconic character she played in 1963. Now, at 90, Tippi is proving that age is nothing but a number as she continues to stun and draw attention with her beauty. Good genes seem to run in this family when Melanie Griffith has shown off her bikini body on her social media accounts and fans have been impressed with how young she looks. Melani is 62 years old and will celebrate her 63rd birthday on August 9, 2020. Dakota Johnson is the 30-year-old daughter of Melanie Griffith with her first husband, Don Johnson.

Melanie shared an impressive photo of her mother on her Instagram page in honor of her mother's 90th birthday. Tippi Hedron turned 90 on January 19 and people are simply amazed at how young his mother looks.

Melanie stated the following when describing her mother.

“My beautiful and elegant mother turned 90 yesterday! Happy birthday Tippi !! 💃🏼💋💃🏼. This photo was taken 2 months (email protected) "

You can see the photo that Melanie Griffith shared below.

Melanie shared another photo of her mother that showed the fabulous figure of her mother. Tippi wore a long black shirt that flowed past his hips and matched it with black pants! She complemented the look with a large gold medallion necklace, many bracelets, and multiple rings.

Melanie Griffith has also been showing off her amazing figure on Instagram. With her mother's genes, Melanie has maintained her own fabulous body and continues to dazzle and impress her fans with her timeless beauty. You can see several photos of Melanie Griffith looking 30 and much less 62 below.

With three generations of actresses in the family, some wonder when Dakota Johnson will settle down and have children. She has been involved with Coldplay's Chris Martin, but right now, there's no word on when the two of them could start a family of their own. Dakota has several projects on the job that have been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

NEW: More pictures of Dakota and Chris Martin shopping yesterday, April 25, in Malibu. #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/853d01cCwB – Updates from Dakota Johnson (@dakotaupdatespt) April 26, 2020

What do you think of Tippi Hedron?

Are you surprised that she is 90 years old?



