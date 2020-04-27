Tiger King: Sia performs the parody of Megan Thee Stallion & # 39; Savage & # 39; about Joe Exotic

Sia has become the latest musician to be inspired by Netflix Tiger king when he released a song about Joe Exotic.

The "Chandelier" singer took to social media on Saturday to share a parody song about the titular tiger king performed to the tik tok hit of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."

The one-minute rap sees Sia wearing her characteristic wigs and hats that darken her face when she is joined by collaborator and dancer Maddie Ziegler and stylist Tonya Brewer to perform "Joe Exotic (Diva Cut)".





The song, which begins with the lyrics: "Joe Exotic Raises Tigers and Lions, Chaotic," references Exotic's "psychotic" obsession with animal rights activist and opponent Carole Baskin, her ability to "turn gay people "and his bid to run for Oklahoma governor.

By sharing the video on Twitter, Sia asked fans to donate to the Humane Society, a charity that works to prevent animal cruelty worldwide.

Australian singer isn't the only artist to be inspired Tiger king under lockdown, with rock group The Offspring last week covering Exotic's "Here Kitty Kitty" in a YouTube video