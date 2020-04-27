This is why Rakul Preet Singh is single.

She is pretty, she is fun and manly, her fitness game is strong. But Rakul Preet Singh can't seem to find the perfect man for her. While there have been rumors that he dated Rana Daggubati in the past, the two actors have consistently denied any ties and continue to call themselves "good friends."

But there is a reason why Rakul is still single. Sharing the reason with a newspaper, Rakul revealed to his brother, Amar Preet Singh is the reason why he can't even get close to a child. "Every time I talked to the kids at school, my brother complained to my parents. I remember one time I was holding a plate of food and I was standing next to a boy and two girls. After going home, my brother told them she told my parents that I was feeding the boy, ”he chuckled as he narrated.

Ad

Well, we love a protective brother. But maybe Rakul just needs to make the leap. What does it say?