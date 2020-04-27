This is what Rani Mukerji has to say on the 13th anniversary of Ta Ra Rum Pum

After the blockbuster Hum Tum, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan reunited in Siddharth Anand's sports drama Ta Ra Rum Pum in 2007. In the context of auto racing in the United States, the film was loved by the public. family. Today the film completes 13 years of premiere. This time, Rani recalled some memories from the movie.

During a conversation with a prominent newspaper, she said: “Ta Ra Rum Pum was a very, very charming shooting experience for me because we filmed in New York for almost three months. I was there for three months straight … We had two little angels: Ali and Angelina (who played Ranveer and Priya, the on-screen kids of Saif and Rani). I was single at the time, but actually playing a mother of these two children reveals my maternal instincts. "

The award-winning actress added, "Today when I watch the movie … Adira with me, it feels so amazing. When Ta Ra Rum Pum was released … the kids and parents watched the movie with a lot of love. I still have a lot of people telling me … Ta Ra Rum Pum is one of his favorite movies because he has car races and is the story of children. " One of the highlights of the film was animation. "Of course, I had the animation song (Ta Ra Rum Pum) with the teddy bears, which is one of my favorite songs. They did a lovely job, "added the actress.

In talking about his co-star Saif Ali Khan, Rani says: “Having Saif with me as a co-actor was wonderful! Overall, it was a great experience and I remember being very, very happy on the Ta Ra Rum Pum sets. ”

Rani and Saif will reportedly be seen together in YRF's Bunty Aur Babli sequel, where Saif will be seen reprising the role of Bunty, who was portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan in the first part. It is directed by rookie Varun V Sharma.