"This Is Us,quot; star Niles Fitch to be Disney's first live-action black prince

This is Niles Fitch.
You probably recognize him as a teenage Randall from We are, constantly pulling our hearts in each episode in which it appears.
Well, get ready to fall in love even more with him on screen, because it has just been announced that he will play Disney's first live-action black prince in Secret Society of Kings Born Second.
The 18-year-old actor broke the news on his Instagram on April 17 with the caption "Welcome to Disney's First Black Prince."
Some of you may be thinking, "Wait, isn't Prince Naveen of The princess and the frog, the first black prince? "Technically, no. Disney apparently kept it 'racially ambiguous.'
Regardless, the original Disney + movie follows Sam (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a second rebel princess to take the throne of Illyria, who soon learns that she has superhuman powers. With the help of Professor James Morrow (Skylar Astin), he joins a secret society of royal recruits as they learn to harness their special abilities to help save the world.
This time we will see Niles in a different light. Rather than having us reach for the scarves, Niles will show off his action-packed moves like Prince Tuma.
Niles joins forces with a few other familiar faces, including Élodie Yung (Reckless), Ashley Liao (Fuller House), Noah Lomax (The Walking Dead), Isabelle Blake-Thomas (Game shakers), Olivia Deeble (At home and away) and Faly Rakotohavana.
When the exciting news was first revealed, Niles was met with a ton of love and congratulatory messages, including this one from his We are co-star Sterling K. Brown.
Secret Society of Kings Born Second It will launch this summer on Disney +!
