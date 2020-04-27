Thirteen days to Washington "- Up News Info Tampa

Author and historian Ted Widmer has been fascinated by President Abraham Lincoln since he was a child.

Widmer has spent his life in politics and academia as a special assistant to President Bill Clinton, senior advisor to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and now a professor at Macaulay Honors College in New York. Widmer recently published a book with Simon & Schuster titled "Lincoln on the Verge: Thirteen Days to Washington," where he goes into detail about an extremely important train journey Lincoln took before becoming president.

"I feel like I was lucky. We chose these story themes and sometimes they are fun and sometimes they are not. I knew I wanted to do a Lincoln book and as I got older I read his speeches much more deeply, "Widmer said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith." I found them beautiful and wanted to do a book about Lincoln as a writer and speaker. and where this amazing language comes from. I also like trains and I like Amtrak and I thought Lincoln moving on a train was an unusual situation. We think of him as frozen in place in a photograph or sculpture and here he is really moving from one city to another. "

During his trip, Lincoln stopped and spoke in places like Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland. The country was incredibly divided on this point and Widmer wanted to describe what kind of country Lincoln was preparing to take over as president.

"Each city was divided, as was the country," said Widmer. "If I managed to get any of the tension out of this fascinating man who is moving around the United States, at a time when he is deeply divided and is succeeding, if anything, in uniting him, then I think I have done a pretty good job." All of these things were happening and it felt like a movie. He is getting into deeper and deeper trouble in some way and is hearing more and more information that there is a great conspiracy to kill him as he comes through Baltimore. "

Widmer hopes his book can shed more light on the man than Lincoln before and during his presidency.

"He is under the most pressure as a writer as he is trying to survive and get to Washington 24 hours to become president," said Widmer. "I just wanted to increase the pressure and show him how to overcome it. Their survival is basically the survival of the nation. "

The Widmer book is available where books are sold.