‘There must be a better way,’ Austin Mayor ‘Annoyed’ by the fatal shooting of the man by police – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The mayor of Austin, Texas said Monday that he is "disturbed,quot; by a video he has seen of the fatal shooting of a man by an Austin police officer when the man walked away from police.

"Mike Ramos does not seem to threaten but ends up dead. There has to be a better way, "Mayor Steve Adler said in a statement." I am very disturbed. "

Ramos, 42, was fatally shot by an officer with a rifle on Friday when he walked away from officers after another officer first shot him with a bag of beans, according to Police Chief Brian Manley.

The shooting prompted Gavino Fernández Jr., president of the East Austin chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens, to call for Manley's resignation.

Manley on Monday offered his condolences to the Ramos family and said he has also seen videos of the shooting.

"This is a difficult time for our community, I share your concerns," said Manley.

Police are investigating the shooting with the district attorney and other agencies, Manley said.

Manley said officers were investigating reports of people in a car, including a gunman, who was using drugs when they encountered Ramos.

Manley said Ramos got out of the car with his hands up and his shirt pulled up as if to show he didn't have a gun to his waist, but then ignored the officer's orders to stay out of the car and was shot first with a bag of beans. Then, while driving away, Officer Christopher Taylor shot him with a rifle.

Manley said the car has been searched, but declined to say if a weapon was found. A police spokesman did not immediately return a phone call Monday to clarify Taylor's condition.

"We have many witnesses who have not yet been interviewed and I do not want to publish information that they may not be aware of that influences or changes a statement they may make," Manley said.

Adler said there are still many unanswered questions.

"We must respond to this moment and also to the fear, anxiety and lack of confidence expressed by communities of color," said Adler. "This incident occurs in the context of the department's investigations and evaluations, which must also be complete, transparent, concluded, and informed."

Manley said a full and transparent investigation is the reason he asked other agencies for help.

Earlier this month, San Antonio attorney Lisa Tatum, who was hired by the city to investigate anonymous allegations of racist texts by a now retired assistant police chief from Austin, reported finding no evidence of racist comments, but said he did encounter cultural problems of race. bias that the police department must address.

