The Antonov AN-225 Mriya, the world's largest aircraft armed with six engines and a massive cargo hold, arrived in Germany with 10 million face masks to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Ukrainian cargo plane arrived at the Leipzig / Halle airport on Monday morning and was greeted by German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

The masks were purchased by the German government.

Today's flight was made possible by NATO-backed International Strategic Air Transport Solution, or SALIS, which provides countries participating in the program with access to Antonov heavy transport aircraft. Two other flights with 14,900,000 protective face masks arrive in Germany via an Antonov plane hired by SALIS from China.

The only Antonov AN-225 aircraft was built in the 1980s to carry space shuttles and can carry up to 250 tons of cargo. The smaller version of the plane, the AN124, has already carried vital supplies needed during the pandemic to several NATO countries, including the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, and Slovenia.

NATO member countries are pooling their resources to lease special jets that give the Alliance the ability to transport troops, equipment and supplies around the world. Strong strategic air transport capabilities are vital to ensure that NATO countries can rapidly deploy their forces and equipment wherever they are needed.

It is important to note that Antonov is not doing this work due to a sense of solidarity or good will. By contrast, Ukraine's participation in the SALIS program is commercial. However, this does not diminish its importance as an indication of Ukraine's importance as a partner nation. Instead, this trade association underscores the material benefits to Ukraine of closer ties to NATO and the EU at a time when the country faces significant financial challenges.

Nine NATO allies – Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia – participate in the SALIS program which is administered by the NATO Acquisition and Support Agency. The plane is operated by Antonov Logistics SALIS from Leipzig / Halle Airport.