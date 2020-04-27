The true greatness of & # 39; Bad Boy & # 39; Pistons was sidelined by & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

"The Last Dance,quot; remembers the Detroit Pistons for 7.9 seconds.

You remember Isiah Thomas and Bill Laimbeer leaving the floor after Game 4 of the 1991 Eastern Conference finals. You remember the elbows, the cheap fouls, and the contempt of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen for Thomas and the "Bad Boys."

With all due respect to current times, history washes the Pistons' hands because they did not shake hands. Those 7.9 seconds vilified Detroit as the latest stalker batterer.

That takes away what Detroit really was. They were the two-time dominant NBA champions who lost out between the Lakers-Celtics rivalry of the 1980s and the Bulls' career in the 1990s. They didn't have to like it then. You don't have to like them now. You can still appreciate how good the "Bad Boys,quot; were.

The "Last Dance,quot; again showed what is not talked about enough: The consecutive championship teams were good enough to beat anyone at the time, and not just with their elbows.

Consider the two races for the NBA championship. In 1988-89, Detroit was 15-2 in the playoffs while cutting through the Celtics, Bucks, Bulls, and Lakers. In the repeated race, the Pistons were 15-5 against the Pacers, Knicks, Bulls and Blazers. Three of those losses went to Chicago. Chicago could have won an NBA championship earlier, given that Jordan was at his best, if it wasn't for Detroit.

"With them being more mentally dominant than we are, they knew as soon as we started complaining that they had us," Bulls forward Horace Grant said in the documentary. "And they did it."

what is the problem? Go check out one of those old-school NBA montages on Facebook. You will see Julius Erving and Larry Bird drowning. You'll see Kevin McHale's clothesline, Kurt Rambis. You will see Jordan with the palm of your hand Reggie Miller. The Knicks practically fought everyone. It doesn't mean that everyone was doing it, but yes, everyone was doing it. Laimbeer and Rick Mahorn just instigated a little more. They were the product of a more physical era that changed the Bulls and changed the game.

"The Last Dance,quot; showed how Chicago explicitly entered the weight room to be strong enough to beat the Pistons. Two of the most dominant players since the Bulls' heyday – Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James – are unstoppable largely due to their physical presence.

Detroit also had skill. That is the biggest mistake about this team. The 1988-89 championship team had five players who averaged at least 13 points per game in Thomas, Laimbeer, Joe Dumars, Vinnie Johnson and the midseason division between Adrian Dantley, who was traded by Mark Aguire that season.

That doesn't include Dennis Rodman, who averaged nine points and 9.8 rebounds. They had a deep bench with role players like James Edwards and John Salley and coach Chuck Daly, who coached the same Dream Team that Thomas stayed on.

If there's one point Thomas can say is correct, it's this: Yes, they had to make the same climb as the Bulls. Detroit lost in the playoffs to the Celtics in 1985 and 1987, and that included Larry Bird's legendary steal in Game 5 of the 1987 Eastern Conference finals. The turning point for those Detroit teams is Thomas scoring 25 points in the third quarter in a bad stretch of the 1987 NBA Finals to force a Game 7 with Los Angeles. That led to the final two NBA runs that followed.

Instead, it's the "Jordan Rules,quot; and those 7.9 seconds. Thomas tried to justify not shaking hands in "The Last Dance,quot; by making comparisons with the Celtics.

"During that time period," said Thomas. "That was not how it was approved."

Jordan is a meme today with his reaction. He is also right. The Pistons should have stayed on the court and shook hands. If they had passed the torch more gracefully, then perhaps history will look at Thomas, Laimbeer, and the "Bad Boys,quot; would be viewed differently.

Be honest. He wouldn't. They'd still be lost in that championship with the Lakers, Celtics, and Bulls. Taking that honesty one step further, Detroit still loves that "Bad Boys,quot; image too. The 2003-04 Pistons used the same framework to win an NBA championship and were a team that LeBron James had to overcome to reach the NBA Finals for the first time.

Do you want the Pistons to apologize for that more than 30 years later? Why would they do it? It's what made his team stand out. There is a defense for his defense, and two championships at that time with all those legends is the proof.

Detroit also belongs to those hypothetical teams of all time. Yes, you can include today's Warriors (according to the rules). Who receives the first coach between Draymond Green and Rodman? Who wouldn't see Steph Curry and Klay Thompson go with Thomas and Dumars? Who would not register for that at any time?

We would, and 7.9 seconds don't change what we already know about the "Bad Boys,quot;. The Pistons were a championship team that set the stage for the greatest dynasty of all time.

Thus began the dance in the first place.