The striking design of Apple's iPhone 12 is revealed in our most realistic look to date: BGR

With the release of Apple's iPhone 12 likely less than 5 months away, more and more details about the next-generation iPhone models are revealed.

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will include many new features, but the biggest news is the fact that they will include the first iPhone redesign since 2017.

New renders created by the most talented graphic designer we know of give us what is arguably the most realistic look yet in Apple's upcoming new iPhone 12 Pro design.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

At this point, it seems that we know almost everything there is to know about Apple's new iPhone 12 line. In fact, the only important detail we don't know for sure is whether the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series will launch on time on September 25. We don't know because Apple doesn't know, at least not for sure. The new coronavirus pandemic is having an ongoing impact on manufacturing in China and on the economy here in the United States, and the situation is fluid, so things are constantly changing. We all know that a second wave is inevitable, but it could be even more serious than the initial wave if countries with severe hot zones start to reopen business and ease restrictions sooner than they should. You know, like what Trump is trying to do here in the United States.

However, the details surrounding the new iPhone 12 series have been leaked since last year, even before the iPhone 11 series was released. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo always does most of the Leaks when it comes to Apple devices, and it's been particularly prolific when it comes to the iPhone 12. However, reading about something is one thing, and seeing it take shape is another. Now, we have received our best and most realistic appearance until the next design of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

Ming-Chi Kuo has been saying since last year that Apple has four new iPhone 12 models planned for 2020. Here is the chart he provided late last year so that he can upgrade his memory:

Image source: TF International Securities

According to Kuo, there will be two new iPhone 12 models with a dual camera setup like the iPhone 11 and two new iPhone 12 Pro models with triple-lens rear cameras. At the time, Apple had planned to add a time of flight (ToF) sensor to the iPhone 12 Pro, but those plans have been transformed into a LIDAR sensor like the one found on the back of new iPad Pro models.

Kuo also noted that all phones will support 5G, have updated OLED displays, and sport a new design with flat metallic sides like the iPhone 5 since 2012. We've seen some new details added to the list lately from various reliable sources, and it seems like finally There is enough information available for well-known graphic designer Jonas Daehnert to create some renders. Daehnert is known for creating the most realistic smartphone renderings, and he wasn't disappointed when he turned his attention to the iPhone 12 Pro the other day.

Daehnert started with the previous two impressive iPhone 12 Pro designs, which are believed to be very accurate in most cases. However, there is a problem, and a few days later the designer shared some new renders showing smaller notched displays, as we now expect on all Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models.

The image above may very well be a near-perfect illustration of what Apple's iPhone 12 Pro will look like when it launches in late summer this year. We say "almost perfect because we now know with almost certainty that the iPhone 12 series will not have the new smart connector shown on the left edge of the phone above, below the power button. Instead, it is supposed to be an addition to the iPhone lineup. 12s of next year.