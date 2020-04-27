The Pentagon has released the alien videos

Image: Defense Department

The most exciting news 2017 was the New York Times history on the Defense Department's $ 22.2 million Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, the purpose of which was to study unidentified flying objects. And the most exciting thing about that The story was the crisp video of a bona fide UFO scaring Navy pilots.

For any detractor who insists on the footage It was false, the Defense Department released three declassified on Monday videos, saying that after a thorough review, he determined that "It does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not affect subsequent investigations of incursions into military airspace by unidentified air phenomena."

“DOD is releasing the videos to clear up any misconceptions from the public as to whether or not the footage they've been circulating was real, or if there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as "unidentified".

The first of the videos was taken in November 2004, and the other two were taken in January 2015. The last two were published for him Times in May 2019, and were accompanied with interviews of the pilots who witnessed the objects. If you haven't seen them, you have to. They are crazy!

Personally, I am ready for aliens to make landfall on our enchanting planet that we are doing our best to devastate. Not that things can get weirder right now, right?