The Packers' selection of Jordan Love in the NFL Draft was made with sound reasoning

The NFL Draft ratings issued at the end of the selection process, in which Sporting News gave the Packers the league's worst rating in its class of 2020, are not as important as the rating teams issue to prospects for the NFL before the draft. Those evaluations feed all the selections.

And when Green Bay explored Jordan Love, it certainly didn't give him a D. Quite the contrary.

In the context of Aaron Rodgers 'continued strong play and the Packers' apparent need for help at wide receiver, among other positions, his four-slot change in the first round to select the Utah State quarterback was the most criticized move. 2020 NFL Draft. (The Eagles gave them a run for their money the night after.) However, Green Bay's reasoning for such a selection was simple.

DRAFT NFL 2020 GRADES:

Grades | Winners and losers | Complete list of selections

"I know a lot of people say this puts a watch on Aaron, but I don't see it at all," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told NBC Sports' Peter King on Sunday. "We prioritize the quarterback position, and we have a lot of time with this franchise. I remember one year at camp they had Brett Favre, Ty Detmer, Kurt Warner and maybe Mark Brunell."

"It is one of the most important positions in sports, and if you don't have one, you can't win."

Gutekunst understands that the worst time for an NFL team to try to find a quarterback is when they need it. With Rodgers, 36, hoping to play until at least 40, which would take him despite the remaining four years of his current contract, the Packers obviously didn't need a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But that is not the point.

Gutekunst told King that he did not believe the Packers recruited Love. Green Bay thought the quarterback would be selected first in the first round, "but (the Packers) ranked him so well on his board that once he started falling in the 1920s, he became a target." Gutekunst also told King that the Packers had "important information,quot; that another team was trying to change in the first round to recruit Love.

Then Gutekunst felt that it was necessary to make a move that he knew would not be praised.

"(Former Packers general manager) Ron (Wolf) traded one in 1992 for Brett (Favre), who had been a second-round pick and was not even starting for Atlanta," Gutekunst told King. "Imagine the media fervor if that happened today. I think if you are going to sit in this chair, you have to accept that you will be heavily criticized. … But I'm trying to do the right thing for the organization. That's my only approach.

An important note that Gutekunst reiterated to King: The Packers were targeting a pair of receivers in the second round. They even made several efforts to swap and select one of those receivers, but they were both chosen before Green Bay could make a move.

MORE: Packers Add WR As Unselected Free Agent

Critics of the Packers for their class in the 2020 NFL Draft point to the fact that they made it to the NFC Championship Game last season. Why not try to address the weaknesses of a championship caliber roster and increase the chances of a title race in the near future?

Gutekunst's thinking is this: Exactly: The Packers already have a championship caliber roster in 2020. But what will they have in, say, 2026?