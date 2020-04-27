The options are endless in Kimmy Schmidt's unbreakable trailer

If you had to choose between getting married Daniel Radcliffe And rescuing a possible bunker full of women in danger, which one would you choose?

You better find out, because very soon that's one of the choices you'll have to make. Kimmy SchmidtEllie Kemper) is making his comeback in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the ReverendBut there is a twist: it is an interactive special, and you have to make all the decisions!

A new trailer gives an insight into the story. Kimmy is about to marry Frederick (Daniel Radcliffe), only when she is planning her wedding does she discover that the reverend (Jon Hamm) could have another hidden girl bunker, and it's up to Kimmy (and also the viewer) to save them. There is literally the option to "marry,quot; or "rescue the girls," and then another option to "wait for Uber,quot; or "walk."

It seems like some of those options will definitely lead to a less than satisfying ending, so be ready to choose wisely.