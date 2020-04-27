The options are endless in Kimmy Schmidt's unbreakable trailer

If you had to choose between getting married Daniel Radcliffe And rescuing a possible bunker full of women in danger, which one would you choose?
You better find out, because very soon that's one of the choices you'll have to make. Kimmy SchmidtEllie Kemper) is making his comeback in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the ReverendBut there is a twist: it is an interactive special, and you have to make all the decisions!
A new trailer gives an insight into the story. Kimmy is about to marry Frederick (Daniel Radcliffe), only when she is planning her wedding does she discover that the reverend (Jon Hamm) could have another hidden girl bunker, and it's up to Kimmy (and also the viewer) to save them. There is literally the option to "marry,quot; or "rescue the girls," and then another option to "wait for Uber,quot; or "walk."
It seems like some of those options will definitely lead to a less than satisfying ending, so be ready to choose wisely.
According to Netflix, Kimmy vs. The Reverend finds Kimmy kicking off "their biggest adventure yet. Three states! Bangs! A dancing burger! And you, the viewer, can decide how the story goes. Will you get Kimmy to her wedding in time?" Or will you accidentally start a war on robots? So grab your remote and a tray of yummy scrod, because Kimmy has her own interactive Netflix special! "
It seems that almost all of the main characters in the series will return, while some of them will even be there to judge our choices.
The idea for the special came about when the series ended in 2018, when the creators Robert Carlock and Tina Fey I thought there might be more story to tell.
"We were wrapping up the series and I think with any good series there are still stories you want to tell and that's why we put that notion on Netflix," said Robert Carlock. "We wondered if there was an opportunity for a conventional movie-length special and they answered us with this. Being the first comedy to use this technology was really exciting. We thought it would be fun to tell some stories that we hadn't told and maybe we had wrapped up. certain loose ends that we hadn't fully explored. The idea of being able to go down the avenues and tell stories in this completely different way was incredibly exciting. "
"We immediately felt that it would be a true combination for our universe, and particularly the tone of the comedy we do with Kimmy Schmidt because it is this densely populated and sometimes absurd comedy joke. We thought it would fit very well, "added Tina Fey." We were also very excited because, as a team, we were sad to finish the series. It was good to know that there would be this last hurray, this nice button in the series, and that we could work together again. "
Netflix previously used the same technology to Bandersnatch, the interactive Black mirror special that came out in late 2018.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend It will debut on Netflix on Tuesday, May 12.
