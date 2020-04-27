"The Night Manager" Outfit The Ink Factory Extends 127 Wall Deal – Up News Info

The Ink Factory, the production company behind The night manager and Fighting with my family, has expanded its financial partnership with investor 127 Wall Productions. The agreement will run until 2024 and is expanding the scope to cover significant development financing and increase production co-financing capacity for film and television projects, the company said.

The existing facility was created in 2017 and has been used for projects including Park Chan-wook The little drummer.

The move follows the team establishing a development partnership with Endeavor (which saw the American company take a minor stake in the business) earlier this year, and its recent hiring of a new Director of Development.

Related story 'Little Drummer Girl' outfit The Ink Factory appoints director of development

Today, the company also announced that it is elevating Chief Strategy Officer Rod Henwood to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Staying in London, he will oversee the company's business, commercial and marketing activities, along with Chief Financial Officer Ian Spence.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Henwood's new role, along with Production Director Tracey Josephs, will support the work of Creative Director Katherine Butler, who joined Raw in December.

"In this difficult time for the industry, the continued support of our partners at 127 Wall, along with our recently announced investment in Endeavor Content, is particularly appreciated," Ink Factory co-CEOs Simon and Stephen Cornwell jointly commented. "Our ability to dedicate significantly greater resources to building our development roster and making sure we are in the strongest position possible when the industry emerges from a hiatus is extremely important, and it is the strong support of our partners that has made this possible. "

“Both inside and outside the company, I have always loved what Ink represents as the home of great storytellers, from John le Carré to Park Chan-wook, Ang Lee and beyond. It is a privilege to participate in the leadership of the study at such an exciting time for the company and the sector. Despite the times we live in, it seems the prospects for the company have never been brighter, ”added Henwood.