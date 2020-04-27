The NBA aims for May 8 for the first training sessions for individual players at the team's facilities

The NBA's pull toward normalcy reached a new milestone on Monday with an important date marked on the league calendar.

The first trainings of individual players at their respective teams' facilities can take place on May 8, the NBA announced, as home stay orders issued by state governments are slowly relaxing across the country. The league had previously set a goal for May 1.

In particular, the new NBA target date lands on the same day that Denver's stay-at-home order begins to give way with some nonessential businesses allowed to re-operate. A Nuggets spokesman declined to comment beyond the NBA announcement, but said the team will know more in the coming days about plans to reopen its practice facilities at the Pepsi Center.

Players will be subject to strict health and social distancing protocols upon their return. The NBA said the following restrictions will apply:

No more than four players would be allowed in one facility at a time.

No head coach or assistant coach could participate.

Group activity is still prohibited, including practice or practice games.

Players are still prohibited from using non-team facilities, such as public health clubs, gyms, or gyms.

The Nuggets (43-22, 3rd Western Conference) last played a game more than six weeks ago, a March 11 loss at the Mavericks.