The Michigan state senator's confederate flag mask was an interesting choice

Big Time Dicks for Little Time Welcome to Big Time Small-Time Dicks, a regular column in The Slot that explores local politicians, small town scandals, and everything else that makes life miserable locally.

Since we are all encouraged to wear face masks to protect ourselves and others from the spread of the new coronavirus, some are wearing their masks to make a statement. In the case of Republican Michigan State Senator Dale Zorn, the statement he would like to make is apparently a statement of support for the Confederacy.

On Friday, Zorn wearing a mask It sure looked like the Confederate flag on the floor of the Michigan State Senate. As explained in a interview with WLNS-TVThe mask was made by his wife, who certainly chose to follow this specific pattern and not, for example, an old pillowcase, and urged him to wear it in public. But according to Zorn, the mask was not a confederate flag, it was just fabric that looked suspiciously similar to the confederate flag, okay? "She wanted me to use it today, so I did. I told my wife that I'd probably raise some eyebrows, but it wasn't a Confederate flag, "said Zorn. Nothing to see here!

According to Zorn, the mask he wore is "more similar to the Kentucky or Tennessee flag." In addition to the puzzling question of why he would wear a face mask that represents a state he neither lives nor represents, this is what the Kentucky state flag looks like:

And here is Tennessee:

G / O Media may receive a commission

Hmmmmm!

Zorn continued to shoot himself in the foot adding that while his mask was definitely not the Confederate flag, all students should learn more about the Confederation. "Even if it was a Confederate flag, you know, we should be talking about teaching our national history in schools and that is part of our national history," he told WLNS-TV, adding that we should teach the history of the Confederacy to ensure that we do not repeat the "atrocities that occurred during that time", although he, unfortunately, it did not spell exactly what you mean. "Our children must know what that flag means" Zorn said. When asked by the WLNS-TV journalist what he believed the Confederate flag represented, his response was direct: "The Confederation."

During the weekend, Zorn issued a feeble apology for "I am sorry you were offended" who also seemed to belatedly admit that it was, in fact, a Confederate flag on the lower half of his face. "I regret my choice of pattern in the mask I wore yesterday in the Senate," he wrote. “I had no intention of offending anyone; However, I realize I did, and I'm sorry. Those who know me best know that I do not support the things that this pattern represents. "He added:" My actions were an error of judgment for which there are no excuses and I will learn from this episode. "

There seems to be a lot of Confederate flags in Michigan these days. I wonder what that is about!