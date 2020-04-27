The matrix of Ava DuVernay establishes the fourth scholarship of the matrix film Tweet-A-Thon – Up News Info

Array presents its fourth tweet-a-thon filmmaker, Array Film Fellowship. The annual day-long social media event will kick off on April 30 at 9 a.m. Pacific time, and will run for a staggering 10 hours and will feature the voices of more than 50 directors.

From Academy Award winners to veterans to legends to new voices, the Twitter acquisition will feature Guillermo Del Doro, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Julie Dash, Jill Soloway, Patricia Cardoso, Mira Nair, George Tillman, Victoria Mahoney , Diane Paragas, Nisha Ganatra, Prentice Penny, Numa Perrier and many more.

The filmmakers will become poetic on the social media platform and share details about their craft, the latest projects, answer questions from movie lovers, and encourage people to stay home for public safety. For those who want to follow along, the conversation will use the dedicated hashtag #ARRAYNow.

"Array Film Fellowship is our way of conjuring community, creativity, and conversation while we stay home during these unprecedented times," said Array founder Ava DuVernay, who will also be participating in the tweet-a-thon. "With the support and enthusiasm of our friends on Twitter, along with dozens of my fellow filmmakers, we hope that the event brings comfort and solidarity to those who join us."

"We are honored to present the fourth annual ARRAY filmmakers tweet-a-thon and partner with the brilliant Ava DuVernay and her wonderful and creative team," said Lara Cohen, director of global partner solutions on Twitter. “Highlighting voices and connecting artists to their audience with conversations is essential to Twitter, and that has never felt more important. This will be a magical day for #FilmTwitter! ”

Below is a list of participating filmmakers:

Oscar winners / nominees: Guillermo del Toro (The shape of the water), Liz Garbus (Whatever happens, Miss Simone), Matthew Cherry (Love hair), Roger Ross Williams (Lively life), Yance Ford (Strong Island), Ava DuVernay (13)

Game changers: Jon M. ChuCrazy Rich Asians), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Tour), Jill Soloway (Afternoon pleasure), Alma Har’el (Honey boy) George Tillman (The hate you give)

Veterans: Julie DashDaughters of dust), Patricia Cardoso (Real women have curves), Michael Schultz (Cooley High), Bill Duke (A rage in Harlem), Ernest Dickerson (Juice), Mira Nair (Mississippi Masala), Robert Townsend (The five heartbeats), Chris Eyre (Smoke signals)

New guard: Victoria MahoneyStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker); Nia DaCosta (The candy man), Blitz Bazawule (Kojo's burial), J.D. Dillard (Tricks), Diane Paragas (yellow Rose), Nisha Ganatra (Late at night), Tayarisha Poe (Sela and the swords), Prentice Penny (Uncorked), Phillip Youmans (Burning Staff), Numa Perrier (Up News Info)