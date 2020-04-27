The impact of the persistent pandemic can forever change the travel industry – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The airline industry has obtained a $ 50 billion lifeline from the federal government, but even after containing the virus, the pandemic will forever change airlines and the way we travel.

At San Francisco International Airport, you can look far and wide, and you're lucky to see only one passenger.

"It's more than surreal, it's creepy," said OFS worker Morris Jackson.

TSA is evaluating approximately 96% fewer people than this time last year. Falling demand has forced airlines to cut flights by up to 90 percent.

American carriers have raised billions in new funds and will receive government payroll assistance to avoid job cuts, at least until the end of September.

"If nothing changes between now and September 30, we fear October 1 will be one of the darkest days for the airline's workforce since the start of the commercial flight," said Jamie Baker, an industry analyst. aviation agency JP Morgan Chase.

Emirates is the first airline in the world to screen passengers for COVID-19 before boarding and equips employees with masks, masks, gowns, and gloves, in hopes of allaying passenger fears.

PPE is something that US flight crews do. USA They have also asked.

Delta Airlines said it estimates the recovery period could take up to three years.

There is sure to be a pent-up demand to visit family and friends once the travel bans are lifted. And many Bay Area residents may choose to vacation closer to home.

NewTree Ranch in Healdsburg is taking on-site shelter reservations for Sonoma residents for month-long stays in May and June.

"A place like this really thrives in today's environment, you know that you are away from the public and that you have your own food system and that all employees who live on the ranch feel very safe here," said the founder of NewTree Ranch. and CEO Ed Newell.

For travelers looking for an alternative to big-box hotels, starting in July, NewTree Ranch offers shorter stays for a small group at a time on its 120-acre property. It is an ecological retreat focused on sustainability and well-being.

"People are thinking about their immune systems and what they put into their bodies, and they think about the contamination that surrounds them," Newell said. “And this is the kind of place where you can get away from it and think clearly. "

NewTree Ranch also says it will go through an exhaustive two-day cleaning period before guests arrive.