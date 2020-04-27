The Goonies gather for a virtual Hangout, thanks to Josh Gad

The Goonies never say die!

Frozen star and The Goonies # 1 fan Josh Gad He brought together the original cast members of the classic '80s movie on Monday for an iconic virtual hangout.

On the list? Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton and Josh Brolin.

"Today, I'm going to look for treasures to gather the cast of The Godfather of his generation: The Goonies"Gad said at the beginning of the first episode of his new YouTube series, Gathered apart before introducing Astin (who played Mikey).

"Alright, how do we do this? You guys as Zoom?" Gad asked Astin before the rest of the cast appeared. "Or do you send, like, a Goonies bat signal to heaven?"

Instead of a bat signal, Astin did something even better: without missing a beat, he was quick to recreate Mikey's famous monologue "Troy & # 39; s Bucket,quot; from the movie.