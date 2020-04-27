The Goonies gather for a virtual Hangout, thanks to Josh Gad

The Goonies never say die!
Frozen star and The Goonies # 1 fan Josh Gad He brought together the original cast members of the classic '80s movie on Monday for an iconic virtual hangout.
On the list? Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton and Josh Brolin.
"Today, I'm going to look for treasures to gather the cast of The Godfather of his generation: The Goonies"Gad said at the beginning of the first episode of his new YouTube series, Gathered apart before introducing Astin (who played Mikey).
"Alright, how do we do this? You guys as Zoom?" Gad asked Astin before the rest of the cast appeared. "Or do you send, like, a Goonies bat signal to heaven?"
Instead of a bat signal, Astin did something even better: without missing a beat, he was quick to recreate Mikey's famous monologue "Troy & # 39; s Bucket,quot; from the movie.
"Heaven? Don't you realize? The next time you see the sky, it will be in another city. The next time you take an exam, it will be in some other school. Our parents want the best of everything. For us, but in this moment, they have to do what is right for them because it is their moment, their time, up there ", Strange things actor recited. "Down here is our time, this is our time down here! That's all the moment we go up to Troy's cube."
Quickly, they all entered the epic virtual hangout and updated each other on what they had been up to since the movie was released over 35 years ago and how they are doing it during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"This is a good time to reevaluate what starts to appear as what is important and what is not so important," Brolin said during the virtual hangout. "I am so happy to see everyone that I can't even tell you."
After catching up with the main cast, Gad welcomed them even more Goonies ex student
Executive producer and writer Steven spielbergWriter Chris Columbus and director Richard Donner as well as actors Robert Davi and Joe Pantoliano (who played the Fratelli brothers) joined in on the fun.
"Our perception of you on set was total rivalry, the exact same rivalry you had in the movie," Bolin asked the Fratelli brothers. "So was that rivalry real?"
"100 percent, I can't stomach the guy," Pnatoliano replied jokingly.
the Goonies The cast even recited some of their most iconic lines. "I have a great favor to ask everyone at home and especially me, I think we all wonder what it would be like to see them all take up these roles The Goonies 34 years later, "Gad told the cast, before introducing Donner to the mix.
"I have to say that my best memory did not happen during the filming of the movie, but it happened after the filming of the movie ended … everyone we released had a lot of energy and after a while, Dick started working .. So at the end of the movie, Richard kept saying, "OMG, I have two weeks left, I can't wait to finish. I'm going to go home to Hawaii and I'm going to get away from all this noise. I love them to pieces but I can't take it anymore, "Spielberg said during the virtual meeting, recalling one of his best memories." Then, right after, I took the entire cast and put them on American Airlines and sent them to Donner's house in Hawaii. So before Dick landed, everyone appeared in his life and can tell you the story from there. "
In addition to bringing us great nostalgia and happiness, Gad started this quarantine-inspired YouTube series to support the efforts of the Disaster Philanthropy Center to help communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Today has brought me more joy than I think on any day in my life," Gad said cheerfully before ending the Zoom call. "Don't tell my family."
%MINIFYHTML9bd5ee3cee3ed3574cab4668b046a05914%%MINIFYHTML9bd5ee3cee3ed3574cab4668b046a05915%