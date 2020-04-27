The future LaMelo Ball shoe deal now in Roc Nation court

The Ball brothers plan to sign with Roc Nation Sports to complete their withdrawal from their father's Big Baller brand effort, according to an ESPN report on Monday.

Beyond NBA representation: Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo Ball will be overseen by agent Raymond Brothers. The possible deal has important ramifications for the basketball shoe industry. Roc Nation, led by Jay-Z, will handle all future shoe offerings for the trio, including that of LaMelo Ball, who is expected to be a lottery pick in the NBA 2020 Draft.

Due to the immediate interest LaMelo Ball will receive upon entering the league, there is an opportunity for him to earn a sponsorship worth tens of millions. Lonzo Ball infamously wasted a similar amount of cash when he entered the NBA due to his father's insistence on staying with Big Baller Brand.

"This is something they are building from scratch," LaMelo Ball manager Jermaine Jackson told ESPN. "They are brothers and they love each other and that's how they roll. Everything is love. They don't separate from each other."

Ad

MORE: How Big Baller Brand Came Down

Roc Nation is a growing member of the NBA agency space, currently representing Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, Justise Winslow, and Rudy Gay, among others.

Instead of competing at the university level for a year, LaMelo Ball spent last season in the Australian National Basketball League. He recently bought the team he played for there. Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball is a member of the Pelicans, and LiAngelo Ball is a marginal player in the G League.

"They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z," Jackson told ESPN. "The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new."