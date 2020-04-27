The future could be in trouble with Lori Harvey due to this wild rumor involving model Myesha Boulton

Although Future and his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, have been trying to keep their relationship away from the public, recent reports suggest that the romance between the rapper and the 23-year-old model is already in jeopardy.

Apparently, the reason for the problems between the two was the rapper's alleged infidelity, as he reportedly had an intimate relationship with another woman shortly after bringing Lori and some of her closest friends to Jamaica for a lavish celebration. of his 23rd birthday. .

According to people close to the couple, the lyricist's lover "Life is good,quot; was Myesha Boulton, an aspiring plus-size social media model.

Meanwhile, Steve Harvey's stepdaughter allegedly mistrusted Future's infidelity and, as a result, has been fighting with him a lot lately.

At the moment, neither Lori nor the rapper have addressed the rumors that he cheated. Future and Lori reportedly started their romance around October last year, when they were spotted being intimate in Malibu.

However, the 36-year-old hitmaker finally confessed to being in a relationship with Lori much later, when he posted a photo of her on Instagram with the comment "Flawless."

Since then, both the model and the rapper have been under constant media scrutiny, but have been relatively secretive about their private lives.

At some point, Lori spoke about how she felt about mass public attention and claimed that many of the things that were written about her were false because "clickbait is very real."

Future recently talked about keeping their romance private saying, "It doesn't bother me. It's just, you know, what to give away and you know what not to take out or whatever. You're still trying to find those different ways to keep it private, but somehow give them to your fans little ideas about what's going on in your life. You get the people in the world they want to know, so you open up a little bit, but you have to save most for yourself and your partner. "

He added: “Just keeping that spark to yourself, man. Just keep that energy. You have to protect your energy at all costs. "

Ad

It is difficult for celebrities to keep things private in this age.



Post views:

0 0