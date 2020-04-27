The first known heart of the coronavirus victim "exploded,quot; due to infection – BGR

The first known death from coronavirus in the US USA It happened on February 6, much earlier than initially believed.

An autopsy report on the 57-year-old woman revealed that her heart "exploded,quot; as a result of the infection.

The patient was in good health, but had reported flu-like symptoms in the days leading up to her death.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Reports from last week revealed that people were dying of coronavirus in the United States weeks before the first recorded death. COVID-19's first death occurred on February 29 in Kirkland, Washington, according to previous statistics. But the new test results from Santa Clara, California show that people were dying of COVID-19 complications weeks earlier, on February 6 and 17. That means these patients may have been infected sometime in mid to late January, as the disease requires up to 14 days of incubation before patients have symptoms.

New details about the February 6 victim have come to light, revealing that the 57-year-old patient's heart had "exploded,quot; as a result of the infection.

Patricia Dowd had reported flu-like symptoms in the days leading up to her death, she says. The chronic, who obtained an autopsy report. The procedure revealed the presence of the virus in his heart, windpipe, lungs, and intestines. But the damage the disease caused to his heart was what turned out to be fatal.

"There is something abnormal about the fact that a perfectly normal heart has opened," said Bay Area coroner pathologist Dr. Judy Melinek, who read the report. She said it was also broken. "Normal hearts don't break."

"This heart was torn or torn due to an infection of the heart muscle caused by the coronavirus," said Melinek. Recent reports have shown that COVID-19 can often attack the heart, and some patients who went to the emergency room on suspicion of a heart attack were actually experiencing unusual symptoms of COVID-19.

Dr. Susan Parson, who performed the autopsy, said Dowd, 5 foot 1 inch and 165 pounds, was "slightly obese,quot; but was otherwise healthy and had no other medical conditions.

Ad

The patient had developed mild pneumonia, according to UCSF pathologist Dr. Andrew Connolly, who also reviewed the report. He said the inflammation in the heart may have been caused by the virus or an autoimmune response. The autopsy shows that Dowd tested negative for flu, parainfluenza, and other respiratory illnesses at the time. Drugs and alcohol were not found in his system.

The Santa Clara coroner suspected these early deaths occurred due to COVID-19, but the samples saved for Dowd and two other people were only analyzed last week. They all came back positive. It is unclear where Dowd and the other patients contracted the infection.

The chronic He also obtained the autopsy report of a 69-year-old man who died on February 17. The cause of death was COVID-19 infection, which complicates type 2 diabetes and hypertension. The man had reported fever and cough before dying, and the autopsy found traces of coronavirus in his trachea, but not in other organs.

The report notes that another Santa Clara County chief medical examiner, Michelle Jorden, analyzed the tissue from 29 people who died after presenting flu-like symptoms. Nine of them tested positive, and the first was Dowd.

Image Source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock