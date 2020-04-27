The "digital divide,quot; causes frustration in some MN families navigating distance learning – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Frustration is mounting for some parents as they try to navigate the world of distance learning.

For some, the digital divide prevents their children from accessing the tools necessary to complete their homework.

"I let them know that I had not yet received a device, but they told me to complete the survey. I had already completed the online survey, so I went and did another survey," said mother Lashanna Bills.

Bills has been trying for weeks to get his son, a freshman, some sort of district device so he can do his school work. But you still haven't received a response.

"He's been checking in on classes making sure he gets his attendance and he's trying to get something done on his phone," said Bill.

Bills and other parents say there is a trend in low-income areas where students don't have access to computers or Wi-Fi.

Kerry Jo Felder, a member of the Minneapolis School Board, says the digital divide is bigger than we think, but it all comes down to funding.

"Only because of the lack of funds that we have been supplying to our schools for many years and Minneapolis really does bear the brunt," Felder said.

Felder says this digital divide stems from years of insufficient education in Minnesota.

"If we had fully funded our schools, that would have been an extra $ 54 million that we would have had that we could use for computers for every child to have," Felder said.

Minneapolis Public Schools says more than 2,700 students are still waiting for a device to be delivered and more than 3,600 do not have access to Wi-Fi.

The bills and other parents believe that more than 40% of black and brown students don't have a device or Wi-Fi, creating a larger divide for a district that already faces wide disparities.

Other school board members say this is a state problem because the state mandated distance learning.

The job will continue to raise more money from the legislature to provide all students, urban and rural, with access to computers and Wi-Fi.

