The creators explain that bloody ending – Up News Info

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about the end of the first season of Prodigal son.

Michael Sheen's love for the theater (he has played Caligula and Hamlet) and an incredibly lucky moment meant that Fox Prodigal son It got the bloody ending that its creators had always planned.

The first season of the serial killer thriller – Sheen plays & # 39; The Surgeon & # 39; Martin Whitly – It had 22 episodes, but due to the Welsh actor's commitment to stepping on the boards, creators and showrunners Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver filmed the last two episodes before they had filmed episodes 18 and 19.

This meant that while the show, produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment, missed a couple of cases a week, it was able to wrap up its serialized arc before production closed due to COVID -19. .

Related story Connie Britton returns to & # 39; 9-1-1 & # 39; by the end of the two-part season three – Watch the promo

The series centers on Malcolm Bright, by Tom Payne, son of "The Surgeon", who as a child was responsible for allowing the police to arrest his father. He has not seen his father in ten years after joining Quantico. Now a profiler, formerly with the FBI, until he was fired, and currently consulting with the New York Police Department, Bright is forced to confront his father after a serial killer imitates Whitly's murder methods. . He is drawn to constant contact with his father as he must use Whitly's ideas to help the police solve particularly horrible crimes and fight his own inner demons.

Throughout the season, Bright and his friends in blue, such as Gil Arroyo by Lou Diamond Phillips, Detective Dani Powell by Aurora Perrineau, and Detective JT Tarmel by Frank Harts, have solved a number of cases, often in unconventional.

Then there is the dysfunctional family unit, consisting of Halston Sage's Ainsley Whitly, Malcolm's sister, and her mother, Jessica Whitly of Bellamy Young.

In the season finale, As a parent … Bright continues to unravel as the mystery of the girl in the box comes to a head. Dermot Mulroney, who plays the sexy villain Nicholas Endicott, begins to show his true colors and the Whitlies must decide how willing they are to go to defeat him.

Below, Fedak and Sklaver tell Up News Info how they staged the season finale amid the Coronavirus chaos, explain how they came out with that gruesome scene, and talk about future plans as they are "cautiously optimistic" about being renewed.

DEADLINE: How do you feel now that season one is over?

Chris Fedak: It is always an adventure and a learning experience when you work on the first season of a show. It's very exciting to make a thriller in 2020 that is allowed to do what we are allowed to do and put on a family show to explore these characters. I am so proud of what we were able to do, as proud as you can be of a show about a father who is a serial killer and who is delightfully disturbing.

Sam Sklaver: So many things have to work their way to get a television show. Without real planning due to the schedule, we had to film our final and penultimate episode, we had to film in February, we were very lucky. When the world slowly closed, we knew we could tell the long story of the season that we had always wanted. We were so lucky that way and I feel so bad about other shows that we couldn't get where they wanted. It's silly luck and I'm grateful.

You shot your last two episodes in February to accommodate Michael Sheen's theatrical engagements, is that correct?

Fedak: What we had to do was during the last week of filming, as over the course of a couple of days it became clear that we would have to close and then we weren't even sure if we could go back, what we did was quickly discard what we had planned to film and filmed two scenes and a couple of inserts that would allow us to bridge the gap between episodes 18 and 21. We quickly made a move to cover the serialized narration in those two episodes. , compacting it in two scenes.

The final episode takes an unexpected turn with Ainsley finally killing Nicholas Endicott. Was that always the plan?

David Giesbrecht / Fox



Sklaver: That was always the end we were building for. We had it on the court for Fox when we sold the show, we loved the idea of ​​ending Michael Sheen saying "my girl."

Fedak: This show, in essence, is Tom's performance, an exploration of a person struggling with complex PTSD of having a serial killer for a parent and all things related to that. He is our center, our north star, we always build him around him. But one of the things that we started to get into when we started exploring Ainsley's character and everyone else on the show, we realized that you're allowed to have trouble, trouble. We thought that it seemed that Ainsley was normal when he said that he did not feel affected by his father because he was five years old, we know that at five you are forming memories that will stay with you for the rest of your life, so that was a character we wanted spend more time. Then we saw what Halston Sage brought to the character, a kind of wit, charm, avant-garde and ambition, that got us where we wanted to take the character and also wanted to explore in the second season. What exactly do those last moments of this season mean? Not just for her but for Bright and why he didn't pull the trigger.

Sklaver: It is always very obvious from the pilot that we were telling a story of a father / son relationship and how Malcom was affected by his father and how he felt that there was some kind of fate, or a cloud over him. Secretly, we knew that it was a very sexist thing to focus only on Malcolm and how he would be affected, of course his sister would also be affected. We were doing a card trick the whole time, we knew we were excited to tell a bigger story, but I don't know if we were telling a story so small that the audience wanted more. I was very happy at the end of our show that there are other crazy things going on in this world that we don't know about and Martin Whitly's reach is so much bigger than we ever imagined.

Ad

Fedak: Also, Malcolm Sheen's idea is that gen-pop is a delight.

So can we see the world more through Ainsley's eyes?

Sklaver: Exactly. But I also think we could see it through Jessica's point of view. To a lesser extent, from Gil. For everyone in Martin's life, the central idea of ​​this show is what would happen if your father were a serial killer, but I am fascinated by the idea of ​​what would happen if your husband was a serial killer. So I think we are very blessed with Bellamy, Halston and Tom, this Whitly family, we can focus on many aspects of them and we know that our actors can meet such a high caliber, that we really can't make any mistakes, hopefully.

Tell me about that final scene, it's pretty horrible. How did you get away with it?

Fedak: We knew we wanted to be impressive. In the tradition of horror movies, we had gallons of blood flowing on the scene. That was a big problem for us; We knew it had to be visual, graphic, and impactful. We asked our team to film for the film version, what would (Paul) Verhoeven do? We love fxxk moments. That is largely the world of entertainment, the impact we seek. We rented all the fake blood we could get.

Sklaver: You say we got away with something. I think we should be grateful 9-1-1 and Ryan Murphy for setting the adrenaline bar so high that as soon as we knew we were going to be behind 9-1-1, We knew we were going to have to push the envelope. The tone they set for Monday night on Fox, Chris and I were very excited about how we could make our own mark and we definitely made a mark at the end of the episode, I hope.

Did you have a problem with standards and practices?

Fedak: We may have stabbed. We did the old trick of putting 37 stab wounds in order to say that we will take a stab.

Lou Diamond Phillip's character Gil is stabbed in this episode, does he survive?

Fedak: From our perspective, that is a story that we are going to follow next season regarding Lou. Lou Diamond Phillips is an incredible actor and a national treasure, so we'd be real fools, not to bring him back for the second season.

Sklaver: I would go further and say that we will be fired. He is very good. It is something important that we will have to deal with.

You seem confident about the second season; Have you already been renewed?

Fedak: We are cautiously optimistic.

Did you learn something while you went during the first season? Did you get any feedback from fans that took you in a different direction?

Sklaver: We are learning, along with the fans, in terms of what works and where the story really unfolds. I was amazed at how much fans responded to the characters and family dynamics. At first, you are trying to discover that the alchemy between procedure and soap opera, between emotion and case, we wanted to be able to explore both without losing sight of the family and its mythology. When has there been such a memory-obsessed show? It is not a direct procedure, it is everywhere and we feel free to tell those stories.

Fedak: It makes our lives 1000% better. Sam comes from comedy and I come from shows that had a comic element, the idea of ​​doing a direct procedure was not something that excited us creatively. We want to make a show with avant-garde and characters that have lives of their own and we follow them in their personal lives. That was essential for us, as well as for Fox and Warner Bros. That's something you always doubt a little about. But in this case, we sold it in the right place and we have the right people. Although we have our case of the week, which is a great engine and motor for the story, the ability to go back and explore the characters, leads us to the surprise that we, as writers, don't even know what would happen. When you're doing a network television show, when you're doing 20 episodes, there are things you discover along the way.

How difficult is it to combine the procedure with a serialized story?

Sklaver: The big challenge for us was to tell a serial family drama, while counting a case from the procedural week. For most of the fans, who love the Whitly family and their stories, there are several fans coming for the case of the week and we are blessed to have this other family of cops. The dance for us throughout the season was how much we could actually serialize or in the case of the week and the alchemy of hitting is something we are still learning. I think we learned that when our cases and our family history shared something, a certain topic, we were always cooking with gas and those were the easiest stories for us.

Dermot Mulroney plays your villain this season; What's the idea of ​​bringing in a different guest actor each season to be the bad guy?

Fedak: I love that idea. Dermot is the prototype of bringing in an actor, who can play your villain and is super creepy, but he also has the romantic comedy. The charming actor who can play Bellamy. We love the idea of ​​bringing in actors and letting them explore these characters with us. Having great actors to play in our delightfully haunting world is something that makes this show so much fun to do.

How far have you planned the story?

Fedak: We always have ideas. In fact, we have two episodes that we had to scrap, so those are two areas we want to return to. We came to this in a seasonal perspective, this season was about Bright coming back to New York and opening the mystery of the girl in the box and trying to understand that and in the second season, there are things we want to do, they are like chapters

Sklaver: Since this is the Up News Info and Michael Thorn may be reading this, I want you to know that we have planned it until season 12.