The Charlie Brooker effect: how it was all Black Mirror

ORp until last week, participants from Big Brother Germany He had no idea that the outside world was entering the blockade. Instead, they gossiped and hatched, completed their tan lines, and coughed on each other without concern in the world (the images of them discovering the coronavirus went viral). For many observers in the UK, they were reminded of such an unusual scenario Dead setCharlie Brooker's 2008 series about a similar group of reality contestants who didn't realize a zombie apocalypse had occurred beyond the cameras.

"OK, fuck", Brooker tweeted in response, finally exhausted by the endless claims that his work regularly predicts the future. "This happens so often that I will have to accept that I am a fortune teller or a mystic or whatever you want to call it."

As the creator of Black mirror, Brooker has become the abbreviation for the prophetic narrative, where productivity equals currency and memes can become parliamentarians. Remember, for example, a really strange moment of precognition in Black mirror – the episode about the British prime minister having sex with a pig? Today, almost a decade later Black mirror It debuted for the first time on Channel 4, however, it all seems to be a script by Charlie Brooker: it has spawned a whole subgenre of horror and fantasy that fuses technological fear with the fantastic and otherworldly, and is everywhere in the movies. and television.





The last of these is Nursery, a brilliantly bizarre paranoid piece of science fiction film starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots, released this week. They are a young couple led to a mysteriously empty planned community made up of identical houses and gardens, and who are physically unable to leave. It is a film that asserts the creepy of modern conformity, millennial concern and corporate work. And it reflects a life of endless circular monotony, where the only distraction is empty noise through a permanently on television.

Brooker is not involved in any capacity, but Nursery Without a doubt it carries its DNA: it is in the slippery menace of the film, the dark humor and its thematic ties to reality. Traces of Brooker were found in The invisible man Earlier this year, too, Elisabeth Moss' thriller that uses flamboyant technology as a means of telling a very earthy tale of domestic violence and bullying. Similarly, the Boots Riley 2018 movie Sorry to bother you he was rooted in the horrors of the concert economy and corporate exploitation, while making them his most nightmarish results. And the thriller "modern witch hunt" Murder nation (2018) similarly brought the culture of cancellation, Internet misogyny, and gun violence to their not wholly outlandish endpoints.

Meanwhile, UK screens have been flooded Black Mirror-like, among them channel 4 Electric dreams, the dystopian BBC series Years and yearsand the Jordan Peele reboot Twilight Zone – The original 1959 series that was an obvious influence on Brooker himself. However, none have successfully investigated our modern problems.

It's fitting that Brooker's influence is best reflected in algorithm-determined content decisions – that is, the mysterious audience data that informs how a streaming service like Netflix works and the content it produces.

The popularity of Black mirror On the platform, Netflix adopted it from Channel 4 in 2016, it has given way to a home industry of leaking movies and series. Black mirror-ness: Armie Hammer's thriller Wounds (2019) used a phone as a portal to a terrifying mirror world filled with roaches and severed heads. The discovery, starring Jason Segel and Rooney Mara and released in 2017, took place in an alternate universe in which the existence of the afterlife has been proven, leading many to suicide as a result. I'm a mother (2019), starring Hilary Swank, was similar to Brooker, revolving around a girl raised in a dystopian bunker by a robot tasked with repopulating Earth.

This attempt to investigate our modern problems is not entirely surprising. Black mirror It has always worked so well because, in addition to being a cunning monster, it feels very much in tune with the progressive madness of everyday technology and the terrors of today's capitalism. While we weren't looking, privacy became an afterthought, our workloads increased as our wages decreased, and technology transformed from something priceless to a strange and disturbing mistake.

Modern life is terrifying, in subtle and edgy ways, often directly tied to the phones we have in our pockets. So it makes sense that the narration inspired by it is so captivating and why Brooker has been so often credited with predicting the future. If anything, he has always turned current madness into his obvious next steps.

In terms of Black mirror Scenarios, holograms of dead musicians like Whitney Houston were in the works long before a fictional pop star played by Miley Cyrus fell into a coma as her holographic duplicate went on tour. Bryce Dallas Howard's crazed hunger for "likes" in the episode "Nosedive" was not much different from the little dopamine shots we get every time someone retweets us. "Hated in the Nation," an episode in which controversies on social media lead to mass murder in real life, could only have been written after Twitter piles had already become the norm.

That many of them seem to come true is less a reflection of Brooker's fortune teller and more of capitalism's inherent thirst for ways to destroy us all. And what could be more horrible than that?

Nursery is available on iTunes, Amazon, Sky Store, BFI Player and other digital platforms now