The cast of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39; doesn't speak to Denise Richards after she spoke to them behind their backs

The ladies of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reportedly don't speak to cast member Denise Richards after she allegedly had some nasty things to say about them behind her back.

"The real reason they're upset about the things Denise Richards said behind their backs about them as Brandi guys and that's why they're not really talking. They feel like Denise didn't own what she said," said one source to HollywoodLife. "RHOBH ladies don't care much about the Denise and Brandi thing and whether it happened or not."

The matter they are talking about allegedly happened between Denise and Brandi Glanville. Brandi says they connected last summer and that Denise is in an open relationship. Denise said it did not happen.

"Denise feels she owns everything she has said about women," revealed a second source. "But she is also aware of some of the things they have said about her and assumes that there are also many things she does not know."