The British Boris Johnson, recovered from the coronavirus, returns to work

LONDON – A pale but energetic Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work on Monday, declaring that the coronavirus that nearly killed him was like an "unexpected and invisible assailant,quot; that the British people had begun to fight to the ground, but had not yet disabled.
Despite all his determined verve, Mr. Johnson's message to his prison-weary nation was grim, underscoring the difficult decisions Britain faces as the economy languishes and the death toll from the virus rises above of 21,000.
Mr. Johnson, who was Discharged from the hospital just two weeks ago, he indicated that the government would maintain some measures of social distancing for the foreseeable future. He warned that lifting them too soon would mean "not just a new wave of death and disease, but also an economic disaster."
"This is the time for opportunity," Johnson said on Downing Street, before a full day of meetings. “This is the time when we can take advantage of our advantage. It is also the time of maximum risk. "
The government has said it will re-evaluate closes on May 7, and is likely to ease some restrictions. But it lags far behind in testing and contact tracing, which experts consider a precondition for returning to a more normal state, such as in South Korea, which pioneered an ambitious national testing program.
Johnson's return will inject energy into a government response that appeared to have drifted in recent weeks, analysts said. But it does not alter the fact that Britain did especially poorly during the pandemic, with a death toll close to that of Spain and Italy. And the figures underestimate the actual figure by at least a third, as they do not include people who perish in nursing homes or in their own homes.
"His return is a stimulus for the government," said Craig Oliver, former Downing Street director of policy and communications. "The problem is the expectation that I can wave a magic wand, and everything will be fine."
In addition to Mr. Johnson's reference to the assailant, there was little evidence on Monday that the simplistic and happy prime minister resisted imposing strict measures of social distancing and He bragged about shaking hands with coronavirus patients during the first days of the outbreak. Now, he seems resigned to a prolonged period of disruption and concerned about the risk of a renewed outbreak.
With the daily drop in the number of deaths in hospitals, there is evidence that Britain has exceeded the peak of infections. Johnson emphasized the National Health Service's success in increasing capacity, ensuring that hospitals were not overwhelmed in Britain as they were in northern Italy.
But the government once hoped to keep the death toll at 20,000, a goal that could now fail at 10,000 or more.
Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London who is an influential government adviser, warned Sunday that easing the restrictions too abruptly could lead to more than 100,000 additional deaths from a second wave of infections.
However, Britain has struggled to meet its goal of running 100,000 tests a day in late April.
Although it has the capacity to carry out more than 50,000 tests, it performed only 37,000 on Sunday, the last day for which data was available. Authorities now argue that, due to a delay in the test report, it will be unclear by Thursday's deadline whether it has met its goal.
"We are moving in the right direction in terms of a commitment to scale up testing, start contact tracking again and brainstorm about quarantine arrangements," said Devi Sridhar, director of the global governance program for the health at the University of Edinburgh.
"But we have to move much faster, because every day in the blockade is expensive," he said, "and the blockade can only be lifted when there is good management of the virus."
Britain has also failed to provide masks and gloves to doctors and nurses. And had faced criticism for his secret about membership and the deliberations of a scientific panel that advises the government on key decisions.
Downing Street on Monday announced a minor concession by saying it would name the panel's members, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, known as SAGE, but only if they agreed to be publicly identified.
The debate among scientists will affect critical decisions about when and how to relax the blockade, which in turn could moderate the serious economic impact of the pandemic. Tensions within the cabinet over economic consequences have escalated to a broader debate in Mr. Johnson's Conservative Party.
"There is an acknowledgment that we need to do much more to get the economy moving," Graham Brady, chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative Lawmakers, told the BBC. "There is a limit to how long people will tolerate such things."
The authorities have been surprised, even sometimes unstable, by the public's compliance with the blockade, which is not monitored as aggressively as in countries like France. But London's parks and streets and other cities filled with pedestrians and cars on a sunny weekend, suggesting that patience was wearing thin.
Mr. Johnson has shown his own impatience. He contracted the virus in late March, but continued to participate in meetings and read official documents while isolated in his apartment next to 10 Downing Street, which some colleagues say may have aggravated his illness.
On April 5, after Mr. Johnson was unable to shake off his cough and temperature, he was hospitalized and then transferred to the intensive care unit, where he was treated with oxygen. After his release on April 12, he described a terrible experience in which a team of night nurses kept him alive.
Mr. Johnson's decision to return to work as soon raised eyebrows, even among allies seeking to capitalize on him. Nadine Dorries, government minister of health, said on Twitter that most people who have been as ill as Mr. Johnson needed "at least three months to regain their strength and repair their immune systems,quot;.
"Good luck boss," he added.
