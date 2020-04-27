The body of the German cinema describes the reopening measures, there is still no Up News Info – Up News Info

Germany's national cinema association HDF, which represents most of the country's cinemas, has released a plan to reopen venues once the coronavirus crisis is alleviated.

The guidelines, which are designed to fuel the government's broader plans to exit the national shutdown, would allow theaters to resume operations "in accordance with the highest safety and security measures for guests and employees," according to the organization.

The guidelines are (translated from the original German):

Use of protective screens in cash registers and counters, as well as providing protective masks and gloves for employees

Increased disinfection measures, e.g. shortening the intervals between cleanings

Minimize contact, for example, prioritizing online ticket sales, increasing contactless payment and avoiding the use of movie tickets at the entrance

Compliance with social distance rules, for example with appropriate barrier markings and tapes.

Limitations on room occupancy with vacant seats between individual reservations

Reduce the number of people in the lobby by staggering movie start times and exiting through emergency exits.

Regular ventilation of hallways and lobby area.

Raise public awareness of hygiene compliance, for example, through appropriate notices in healthcare facilities.

The guidelines, which were presented to politicians last week, are only at the proposal stage and do not provide a time frame for when places can open doors; business will need to move in step with broader government policy. Recently, the country has allowed some stores to reopen as the nation begins a gradual exit from its blockade, although Prime Minister Angela Merkel warned that the process should be gradual to avoid a second wave of the virus.

There is a debate going on in Europe about how and when cinemas should try to reopen. National exhibiting bodies in various countries are creating plans for that time, once it arrives, but there are differences of opinion on how this should be achieved and when it is realistic.

Last week, the head of the European chain Vue, based in the United Kingdom, said that his company aimed in mid-July to reopen its premises. UK UKCA is working with its various members to develop guidelines similar to HDF's suggestions on how this can be achieved. However, the CEO of the French network mk2, which also has headquarters in Spain, told Up News Info exclusively on Friday that mid-July is an unrealistic goal and that exhibitors should also consider how they can reopen in a way that is attractive. for customers. .

"We hope that policymakers at the federal and state levels can quickly engage in dialogue on a timely and consistent timetable for the reopening based on our list of measures," said Christine Berg, executive director of HDF.