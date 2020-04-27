The best Hollywood beach movies of the past two decades.

Summer is here, but people cannot visit beaches thanks to the COVID-19 threat. The next best option is to watch movies with sun, sand and lots of fun. Hollywood filmmakers love to make films about beaches, and over the years such films have developed a cult following. We take a look at the best movies of the last 20 years with beaches. You can't be in Hawaii or Goa yet because travel restrictions are in effect, but you can watch these movies and pretend to relax on the sand, listen to the music of the waves, and have an ice cold drink. ..Have an explosion!

Baywatch (2017)

This action comedy, directed by Seth Gordon, is based on the television series created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz and Gregory J. Bonann. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Jon Bass, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, and Priyanka Chopra. The story follows lifeguard Mitch Buchannon and his team who must defeat a drug lord in an effort to save their beach. While Dwayne Johnson reprise the role of Mitch Buchannon that David Hasselhoff made famous in the original series, Priyanka Chopra joined the cast as millionaire villain Victoria Leeds, who plans to take over the entire beach and use it to expand her drug business. How this mixed bag of first responders unite to thwart their plans forms the crux of the film. Pamela Anderson, the diva of the television show, made a cameo appearance at the end.

Shallow Waters (2016)

Blake encourages the stars in this survival horror film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. While the film is set in Mexico, it was filmed in New South Wales and Queensland, Australia. Lively plays a surfer who is stranded 200 meters from the shore of a secluded beach in Mexico and must use his wits and courage to outwit a great white shark that has somehow swam into shallow water and looks upon it as prey. easy. While the shark was made up entirely of CGI, Blake Lively got hurt doing one of the stunts. The blood you see on his nose is reportedly real.

The way, the way back (2013)

This is a coming of age film directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash in their directorial debuts. The movie stars Liam James, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Allison Janney, AnnaSophia Robb, Sam Rockwell. Duncan (Liam James) is a 14-year-old lonely boy, dragged on vacation to a beach town with his divorced mother, Pam (Toni Collette), her abusive boyfriend Trent (Steve Carell) and the daughter of Trent Steph (Zoe Levin) He spends most of his time at the water park and is then hired by Owen (Sam Rockwell). He also develops his first crush, with a girl named Pluna named Susanna (AnnaSophia Robb) and on the way he gathers enough courage to face Trent. The film shows children growing up as adults degenerate into a second childhood.

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

This thriller, written and directed by David Twohy and starring Timothy Olyphant, Milla Jovovich, Kiele Sanchez and Steve Zahn, takes place in Hawaii and was filmed in both Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The film is about two couples and a third suspicious couple. Newly-married couple Cliff (Steve Zahn) and Cydney (Milla Jovovich) are on their honeymoon on the picturesque Hawaiian island of Kauai. They meet Cleo (Marley Shelton) and Kale (Chris Hemsworth), and also Nick (Timothy Olyphant) and Gina (Kiele Sanchez). They hear that a couple, feared for being a murderer, is loose in the area and has already killed twice. Tensions rise and then disappear when Cleo and Kale are arrested as the assassins. But what if the police take the wrong partner? This is the premise of this pulpy actor who has Steve Zahn rehearsing a character who was out of his comfort zone at the time.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

This romantic comedy is directed by Nicholas Stoller and stars Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Russell Brand. Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) is a songwriter for a television show featuring his girlfriend, Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell) in the title role. He is devastated when she breaks up after five years and goes to Hawaii on vacation to find closure. But to her bad luck, she meets her ex on the island where she is also on vacation with her new boyfriend, rock star Aldous Snow (Russell Brand). He develops feelings for the hotel concierge Rachel Jansen (Mila Kunis), and this new romance could be the cure for him.

Surf & # 39; s Up (2007)

This is an animated parody of surf documentaries. Directed by Ash Brannon and Chris Buck, it features the voices of Shia LaBeouf, Jeff Bridges, Zooey Deschanel, Jon Heder, Mario Cantone, James Woods and Diedrich Bader, among others. The film focuses on a penguin dream of being a surfing champion and how a former champion like Mr. Miyagi teaches him to get to know himself first and let the newly discovered self-awareness guide him to greatness. To make the action appear real, the filmmakers captured the movements of a handheld camera operator with movement. The film was nominated for an Oscar but did not win. He was appreciated for his wise humor and proved to be a profitable company for Sony.

Blue Crush (2002)