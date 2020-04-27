The battle rapper receives death threats after teasing his rivals' daughter! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo
Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

A battle rapper is under world fire, for insulting the complexion of his opponent's daughter during his verse. The girl who attacked is dark-skinned.

The now disgraced battle rapper who made the controversial lyrics is called Georgio Casper and was immediately criticized on Twitter for his misplaced comment and a sad example of deep colorism still runs in 2020.

Now battle rap is a form of "fair,quot; lyric: where opposing rappers have plenty of room to poke fun at each other.

And although almost anything goes in battle rap, there are lines that should not cross, but Georgio in his unfortunate ignorance did not receive the memo.

Ad- cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here