The battle rapper receives death threats after teasing his rivals' daughter! (Graphic)

A battle rapper is under world fire, for insulting the complexion of his opponent's daughter during his verse. The girl who attacked is dark-skinned.

The now disgraced battle rapper who made the controversial lyrics is called Georgio Casper and was immediately criticized on Twitter for his misplaced comment and a sad example of deep colorism still runs in 2020.

Now battle rap is a form of "fair,quot; lyric: where opposing rappers have plenty of room to poke fun at each other.

And although almost anything goes in battle rap, there are lines that should not cross, but Georgio in his unfortunate ignorance did not receive the memo.

Georgio went into detail about how, because his own girlfriend and daughter are fair-skinned, more desirable, and will live a better life.

He went on to say that his opponent's daughter looks like him, so he will have to fight in life.

Here is the video:

Watch:

Almost immediately, Twitter came out releasing the nasty lyrics: