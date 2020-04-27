The Academy Board of Governors will meet and announce eligibility and rule changes as Coronavirus continues to shake up the industry.

Tuesday morning, exactly Ten months after the day of the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on February 28, 2021, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will meet virtually to discuss and approve changes to the eligibility rules and Other issues related to the upcoming Oscar show that they have forced them to rethink the plans of almost every corner of the entertainment industry. The April meeting was originally scheduled for April 14, but as reported by the Up News Info, it was delayed by two weeks. I was told that not only the Academy, but that many Board members needed more time before continuing. After Tuesday morning's meeting, AMPAS will provide the answers to what the press, so far, has only been able to speculate, such as a click-bait headline over the weekend asking "Will the Oscars 2021 be canceled? "

Related story Hollywood reopening: Tyler Perry presents a plan to safely restart production in his Atlanta studio

Sources tell me not only to expect eligibility changes, especially in light of all the ways movies are released directly on VOD and streaming platforms like Netflix, but there are also likely to be some surprising and significant changes regarding to some of the categories. What these changes will be is unknown at this time, but due to the exodus of many movies from the 2020 release schedule, and perhaps several others currently evaluating options to switch to VOD and stream rather than go to the movies first ( Judd Apatow & # 39; s The King of Staten Island It has just been announced as the second Universal movie to skip the cinema and go straight to VOD this year later. Trolls World Tour, and Sony sold the latest from Seth Rogen to HBOMAX), these changes are, by any account, necessary, and depending on global events beyond everyone's control, it may not even be enough. In that sense, they tell me that all the answers will probably not come tomorrow, since this is a fluid situation.

When asked the first time about doing none Alterations to its normally strict eligibility requirements, for most categories a consecutive seven-day run at a theater in Los Angeles County, the Academy issued a statement on March 19 portending flexibility. "We are in the process of evaluating all aspects of this uncertain landscape and what changes need to be made. We are committed to being agile and forward thinking as we discuss what is best for the future of the industry and we will make more announcements in the coming days, ”said an Academy spokesperson.

Now, almost six weeks later, we are about to get the first concrete word from that lone statement. And in fact, AMPAS officials have been working all this time to come up with a plan. When you consider that the next Oscars are so far away, almost a full year since Covid 19 first closed the industry and the country, you would think that, in theory, they probably would not be seriously affected. After all, the Television Academy has a much more pressing problem with the Emmys slated for Sept. 20 (with two other ceremonies for Creative Arts Emmys the week before) and hasn't made any public statements about the cancellation, or more likely , the modification of the format other than some relatively minor eligibility and adjustments of own rules.

tvline



The New York TV Academy experimented with a virtual live broadcast Emmy ceremony that seemed to work well last week, and you have to believe the TV Academy is looking for a new era format in case an Emmy show like usually not possible. I imagine that all the awarding organizations are probably trying to find an emergency plan to stay on course, so to speak. For example, ABC broadcasts the Oscars and they are currently shown with their series. American idol that it is possible to take a live TV event and reimagine it completely without receiving an audience success. The NFL did it with their draft picks last week and, if you ask me, it really made it work. best that the previous format Something similar in the future if necessary to keep the Oscars on track (such as a recurrence in the Covid 19 fall or winter outbreaks) could force a change in plans. A virtual Oscar? Hmmmmm Hopefully, for the sake of the world and human life, it doesn't have to come to that and our lives are closer than normal by then. The Academy recently demonstrated with its $ 6 million contribution to the Actors Fund, Film and Television Fund, and its own Foundation to help those most in need right now that some things have priority, even about what happens with the Oscars.

Ad

Rob Latour / Shutterstock



However, the Academy Awards are enormously important in terms of encouraging the making of films good enough to be nominated and win They (the Coronavirus can't destroy the egos in this city), and the big picture of what they'll look like remains a pressing question that affects every aspect of the so-called award season, which is supposed to start in September with the festivals of autumn cinema in Venice, Telluride, Toronto, New York, etc. Actually, as demonstrated last year with Parasite winning the Palme d'Or and then becoming the first film since Marty in 1955 to finally get the Oscar for best picture, it could really start in Cannes, but that twice postponed 2020 edition that should have started in three weeks seems to be a shell from the ordinary when he realizes how to proceed if there is, and what main effect that He'll have in the Oscar International Film category contest is another question the Academy is probably dealing with. Venice, in one of the most affected places in the world, is determined to do something, but will it have its usual importance in the Oscar race? The same goes for Telluride and Toronto and the impact they can have, but it doesn't seem like the same as always. Everything is speculation at the moment, but that is what we have left when April turns into May.

Warner Bros Screenshots



No matter what changes are made for the Oscars tomorrow, it still boils down to the movies themselves, and unless the changes approved by the Board outweigh the experience of anyone in the entire history of the Academy, how they can get in. theaters. The AMC show chain, meanwhile, has said it won't reopen until there is a major studio product to display, and that means, by all reports, the still-expected and planned release of Warner Bros. on 17 July Christopher Nolan Beginning. Nolan is one of the biggest cheerleaders in the industry for theatrical experience, and if this can happen in time, we could be on the road to recovery and an Oscar season that we could recognize. It could also help propel Nolan's new movie, still unseen by you, in the race as the first real contender for Best Picture.

It may be helpful to remember that even with all this speculation about how ever-changing events are going to affect an Oscar show in ten months, last year the first of what would become nine Best Picture nominees, Once upon a time in Hollywood, It didn't even open until July 26, three months from where we are now. And the other eight nominees didn't start their theatrical careers until October. Let's see the positive side.